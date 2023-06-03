LEXINGTON, Ky. – Ball State’s NCAA baseball regional adventure came to an end Saturday in the wake of a 13-5 loss to West Virginia that ended the Cardinals' season.
The final score and the winless run at the Lexington Regional stung, but the vibe coming from the Cardinals afterward was less about the immediate and more about the legacy the 2023 team forged for a program that banged at the regional door without success for so many years.
Long-time Ball State coach Rich Maloney, he coached his 17th season in Muncie, teared up as he tried to put into perspective the accomplishments of this Ball State team.
“These are tears of joy, not sadness,” Maloney said. “You coach for the relationships. I understand you have to win, and we’ve won our fair share, but the joy of coaching is seeing guys develop, seeing them realize their goals, seeing them develop as great teammates.”
Ball State was competitive in its losses to Kentucky and West Virginia at Kentucky Proud Park. The scores got out of hand in both games in the late innings. However, to understand how big this was for Ball State is to understand how hard it’s been for the Cardinals to get here.
Ball State had not been in a NCAA regional since 2006. Maloney, in his second stint at Ball State as he returned to the school from Michigan in 2011, coached the Cardinals to four Mid-American Conference Tournament runner-up finishes since he came back without a breakthrough.
So no matter what happened in 2023, knocking down that NCAA door was an important step for Ball State as it fits in with the success other programs around the state have enjoyed.
“It’s uncanny that it never happened before this. We’ve been in the finals several times over. It was really hard not to be in this party. This was a big step. There’s a lot of good schools in Indiana. We’re proud of our institution, proud of players, past and what we currently have,” Maloney said.
Ball State’s players were disappointed in Saturday’s outcome but proud of their 36-23 season.
“This meant a lot to Ball State and Coach Maloney. We didn’t get any wins here, but moving forward, this is the standard for the future,” Ball State’s Ryan Peltier said.
For the first three innings, Ball State went toe-to-toe with the Mountaineers, the co-Big 12 champions.
In the first, Ball State’s Jalen Martinez reached on a throwing error by WVU third baseman Ellis Garcia. He advanced to second on a walk and scored via a Nick Gregory single to center field to stake the Cardinals to a 1-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived. After a lead-off walk, Ball State’s defense faltered as second baseman Justin Conant threw wide on a routine throw to first.
That gave West Virginia’s J.J. Wetherholt, one of the best hitters in all of college baseball with a .443 batting average, the chance to show his stuff. He crushed a Ty Johnson offering to deepest center, a towering three-run homer to put West Virginia up 3-1.
Undaunted, Ball State answered with two-out magic. An Adam Tellier double started a string of six straight Ball State two-out hits, all but Tellier’s being singles.
Hunter Dobbins, Jalen Martinez, Blake Bevis, pinch-hitter C.J. Horn and Nick Gregory all got in on the action as the four-run rally helped the Cardinals flip a two-run deficit to a 5-3 lead.
A four-run, two-out rally is about as good as it gets, but Ball State’s bliss was brief. Caleb McNeely hit an opposite field solo home run to right to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 5-4. After a double and walk, Wetherholt tied the game via a groundout.
West Virginia’s second opposite field home run of the fourth inning, hit by Logan Sauve, restored the Mountaineers to the lead at 7-5.
“To West Virginia’s credit, they responded to our big rally. After that, we weren’t able to get things going offensively,” Peltier said.
The bullpens – West Virginia’s Aidan Major and Ball State’s Ty Weatherly – settled things down after that. No one scored until WVU’s Grant Hussey hit a towering solo home run to right in the seventh to make it 8-5.
Weatherly tired in the ninth, and West Virginia added five insurance runs off Wetherly and reliever Jacob Hartlaub.
Meanwhile, Major was brilliant. He allowed just one hit in five relief innings and struck out eight.
“He threw three pitches for strikes and was really effective at getting ahead,” Gregory said.
West Virginia will play the loser of the Saturday evening Indiana-Kentucky game at noon Sunday.