MUNCIE -- The Ball State baseball team had three student-athletes selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, which was tied for the most in the Mid-American Conference. Trennor O’Donnell, Ryan Brown and Ty Johnson were selected in this year’s draft.
For the fifth straight draft, the Cardinals have had at least one pitcher selected inside the top 10 rounds. Head coach Rich Maloney has had a total of 18 players -- 14 pitchers and four position players -- drafted since 2013. The three draft picks are the most since 2016 when Ball State had four players selected.
O’Donnell was taken by the Boston Red Sox in the eighth round with the 238th pick. O’Donnell earned a post on the ABCA Midwest All-Region Team after a stellar season. He finished the year with a 2.93 ERA, which is tied for 37th in the NCAA and second in the MAC. He tallied 97 strikeouts, which were tied for 61st in the NCAA and fourth in the MAC. He posted a 5-4 record with one complete game. He led the staff with 92 innings pitched. He made 16 appearances with 15 starts. He was named to the All-MAC Second Team. He saved his best two performances for last. He threw a complete game in a win against Kent State in the MAC Tournament, where he struck out eight and gave up just one unearned run. He followed that with a strong showing in the NCAA Regional against Kentucky, where he went 7 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Brown was the next Cardinal taken, as he was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth round with the 280th pick. He finished the season with 56 strikeouts, which was fifth on the team. He was 4-1 on the year and threw 28 1/3 innings. Opponents hit just .184 against him for the season. He finished with a 4.76 ERA.
Johnson closed out the draft for BSU and was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 446th pick in the 15th round. He finished third on the team with 68 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings of work. He posted a 4-2 record with a 3.81 ERA and has three saves.
“It was a joy watching Trennor O'Donnell, Ryan Brown and Ty Johnson develop from high school players to college players to pro players right before our eyes,” Maloney said. “I’m happy for them as they realize their dream of playing at the next level is coming true. They have now become a part of a large fraternity of Ball State players that have played professional baseball.”