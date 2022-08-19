MUNCIE — Mike Neu is out to command a championship-level defense in the seventh season as head coach for his alma mater. With an immense turnover of new players earning reps, Neu is excited for the leaders to assemble into much bigger roles.
“We’ve had a lot of guys in our program that have worked hard the last two or three years to ready themselves for the opportunity that lies ahead,” Neu said at the Mid-American Conference Media Day.
Neu acknowledged the message to his team is to establish its own identity. Ball State was outscored 136-65 in the second quarter last season, but the solution is to dominate the line of scrimmage through strength in numbers.
“The depth of our defensive line is something we are really excited about,” Neu said. “Our two-deep up front is as deep as it has been for us during my time as a head coach.”
The offense will be led by fifth-year senior John Paddock who gained experience last season in the blowout non-conference losses to Penn State and Wyoming. Paddock completed 18-of-32 passes for 132 yards and has displayed notorious poise on the field during training camp.
“Just to see a guy like John Paddock work tirelessly for the last three years behind the scenes when no one is watching — John is ready, and he’s a very confident young man,” Neu said. “He’s won over his teammates. He’s got great leadership and great charisma about himself, so I am excited for him.”
Jayshon Jackson set free his true talents in last year’s campaign after transferring from Cincinnati. The Chicago native led the Cardinals with 69 receptions, 829 receiving yards and finished his breakout season with 12 receptions and a career-high 146 receiving yards in the Camellia Bowl.
“Jayshon Jackson is our top returning wide receiver,” Neu said. “He is a 2022 Biletnikoff Award preseason candidate and a very polished wideout. He’s got a very expansive route tree, and he is a great weapon for John to have.”
“Confidence is through the roof,” Jackson said at the MAC Media Day. “We understand the work that we put in the offseason after a year that kind of got away from us, so we are back coming for vengeance.”
In the backfield to lead the rushing attack for the Cardinals is thunderous sophomore Carson Steele.
Indiana’s 2020 Mr. Football recorded three 100-yard performances in crucial conference matchups and finished the 2021 season with 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Another returning weapon for the first-year starting quarterback is senior receiver Yo’Heinz Tyler. The New Orleans native had a breakout campaign in 2021 with a career-high 49 receptions, a team-high six receiving touchdowns and sits 10 touchdowns away from tying Darius Hill for the all-time lead in program history. The Cardinals also improved their receiving corps through the transfer portal, landing redshirt junior Amir Abdur-Rahman from Vanderbilt.
Ball State opens the 2022 season in a tough road battle in Knoxville, Tennessee, against the Tenneesee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 1.