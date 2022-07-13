SAUGETT, Ill. – The Frontier League announced the rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game earlier this week. Former Ball State powerhouse pitcher John Baker was selected to the East division’s team as a member of the Sussex County Miners.
Baker finished his career for the Cardinals with a program-record 404 strikeouts. He was a four-time All-American, three-time All-Mid-American Conference selection and an all-region honoree.
This season with the Miners, Baker has made 16 appearances with five starts. He bolsters a 4-1 record along with three saves in 45 1/3 innings of work. Baker currently has an ERA of 2.98 with 53 strikeouts.
The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 20 at 7:05 p.m. from Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania.