CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Guardians called up former Ball State standout Alex Call to the majors Monday. Call joins fellow Cardinal Zach Plesac on the Guardians’ roster and becomes the 16th BSU player to make it to the major leagues.
Call was an everyday player for the Cardinals from 2014-2016 before he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Prior to being drafted, Call had a career year for BSU. He posted a batting average of .358, on-base percentage of .443 and a slugging percentage of .667. He scored 67 runs and belted 13 home runs. He led the Mid-American Conference with 87 hits, 67 runs scored, 24 doubles, six triples, 162 total bases and a slugging percentage of .667. He was a 2016 Louisville Slugger All-American first-team selection as well as the MAC Player of the Year.
Call compiled a career batting average of .351, an on-base percentage of .425 and a slugging percentage of .530. He amassed 238 hits, 152 runs scored, 110 RBI, 49 doubles, 19 home runs and eight triples.
In 2016, Call was the No. 9-ranked prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization as well as one of the top-30 prospects in all the minor leagues. Cleveland acquired Call in a trade with the White Sox.
Call started the season in Triple-A as a member of the Columbus Clippers. This season, he has notched a total of 65 hits, scored 55 runs, drew 48 walks, and has 44 RBI. Call produced 16 doubles, 11 home runs and one triple in Columbus.
Call will wear No. 65 for the Guardians on Monday night against the White Sox.