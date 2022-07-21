TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ball State football’s Jayshon Jackson has been selected to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc. announced Thursday.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's out-standing receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.
The semifinalists, finalists and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 640 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers.
Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
In his first season in Muncie, Jackson made a huge impact on the Cardinals’ offense after emerging as the team’s top target. The senior hauled in 69 receptions for 829 yards -- both team-highs -- and recorded five touchdown catches.
Jackson was one of the five representatives selected from the Mid-American Conference, joining Hassan Beydoun (Eastern Michigan), Dante Cephas (Kent State), Trayvon Rudolph (Northern Illinois) and Quian Williams (Buffalo).
Jackson and Ball State kick off the 2022 season at Tennessee on Sept. 1. The home opener vs. Western Michigan is slated for 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Scheumann Stadium.