MUNCIE – The Chicago White Sox drafted Ball State pitcher Tyler Schweitzer with the 161st pick, and the Houston Astros drafted outfielder Zach Cole with the 313th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday.
Schweitzer was named to the ABCA Midwest All-Region First Team, was a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-American, named the Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the All-MAC First Team.
Schweitzer earned a spot on the ABCA All-America Second Team. He was a three-time MAC Pitcher of the Week honoree throughout the season. He finished the year with an 11-2 record.
His 11 wins are tied for the second-most in the NCAA this year and are tied for the third-most in a single season in Ball State history. He recorded a career-high 122 strikeouts, which was tied for 22nd in the NCAA and was third in the MAC.
He finished third in the MAC with an ERA of 2.65 and led the conference with 91 2/3 innings of work. He held opponents to a .205 batting average.
Schweitzer finished his Ball State career with a 14-2 record in 135 1/3 innings on the mound. He recorded 176 strikeouts and surrendered 55 runs, 51 of those were earned. He produced a career ERA of 3.39. He held opponents to a .214 batting average across his three-year career.
Schweitzer became the 65th Cardinal to be drafted, and he is the 37th pitcher drafted.
“Tyler Schweitzer set his sights on the prize the day he walked onto our campus," Ball State head coach Rich Maloney said. "His bar was always high, and that proved true when he pitched his high school team to the state championship. His 'work-hard-and-then-some' attitude, his willingness to be coached and his drive to be the best catapulted him to great heights. This year he earned MAC Pitcher of the Year as well as a fifth-round selection by the Chicago White Sox in the MLB Draft. A tremendous accomplishment for an outstanding young man.”
Cole was named to the All-MAC First Team as an outfielder. He led the NCAA with nine triples and set a new BSU single-season record in the process. He is a two-time MAC Player of the Week honoree.
His .727 slugging percentage was 12th in the NCAA and led the MAC. His on-base percentage plus slugging percentage of 1.176 led the MAC. He was third in the conference with a .400 batting average in conference-only games and fifth with an overall batting average of .361. He was fourth in the conference in on-base percentage for conference games with a .483. He was fifth in conference game home runs with 11 and sixth in overall home runs with 13.
Cole finished his career with a .335 batting average. His career slugging percentage of .647 is tied for fourth in BSU history. He posted a career on-base percentage of .435 along with 74 hits, 59 runs scored, 50 RBI, 13 home runs, 12 doubles, and nine triples.
Cole became the 66th Cardinal to be drafted, and he is the 29th position player drafted.
“Zach played the last six weeks of the season at one of the highest levels I have seen," Maloney said. "He is a gifted athlete who put it all together the second half of this season. Zach gave our championship team a huge lift down the stretch. He earned the right to be selected in the MLB Draft.”
The 2022 MLB Draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11-20, with the first pick of the day scheduled for 2 p.m.