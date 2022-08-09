ATHENS, Greece -- Butler’s Manny Bates posted a double-double, and Chuck Harris led the team with 21 points as the Bulldogs used a strong second half to pull away for an 86-76 win over a team comprised of professional players from leagues in Greece and Spain.
The game was played Tuesday afternoon at the Eurohoops Dome.
Butler led 32-31 at the half and relinquished the lead in the third quarter (47-46 with 4:05 remaining) before responding with a 9-0 run to take a 55-47 advantage. Butler never trailed again.
Bates went 8-for-9 from the field for his 16 points, while pulling down 10 rebounds. Half of his boards came on the offensive end. Harris went 7-for-13 from the field to net his 21 points.
The Bulldogs opened the trip with a pair of commanding wins in Rome against several members of the Stellazzurra Basketball Team, who were joined by additional professional players from the area.
Tuesday’s opponent was both older and more physical, providing the Bulldogs with the team’s strongest challenge of its foreign tour. Butler shot 52% from the field and went 7-for-20 from behind the arc. Jayden Taylor was the third Bulldog in double figures with 14 points.
Harris’ line included seven rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Nikos Persidis led five home players in double figures with 17 points.
The game was played under FIBA rules, which included four 10-minute quarters. Simas Lukosius and Ali Ali have missed the games of the tour due to injury. Neither injury is expected to impact their preseason work once the team returns to Indianapolis.
Butler arrived in Athens on Monday night after spending the weekend in Sorrento. The team will attend Wednesday night’s game between the Greek National Team and Spanish National Team in Athens. Over the coming days, the team will visit the Temple of Poseidon, the Acropolis, the Parthenon and the Panatheniac Stadium.
The team closes its foreign tour Thursday in Athens with the Bulldogs’ fourth game, which will come against the same team they played Tuesday.