With a 20-game, non round-robin schedule, the annual opponent shuffle on the Big Ten men's basketball schedule is an early peek into which teams might or might not have an advantage once conference play begins.
The Big Ten announced its men's basketball schedule rotation Tuesday.
Indiana, which ended up playing the most difficult Big Ten schedule of any team in 2023, will have a different combination to contend with in 2024.
The Hoosiers get their usual home-and-home with Purdue. Added to that? Indiana will play Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin home-and-away in 2024.
Among that group, in 2023, the Hoosiers only faced Purdue twice.
Indiana will host Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern only. That could be an advantage. The Spartans are an early Big Ten favorite. Northwestern could return most of its contributors. Indiana went 1-2 at Assembly Hall against those schools in 2023.
Indiana will travel to Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers without a home game against each. The Hoosiers went 2-1 away from home against that trio in 2023.
The Big Ten rotates the schedule without regard to how good or bad the matchups turn out to be. In 2023, Indiana ended up playing six of the top eight teams in the conference.
Maryland was the only team among the top eight the Hoosiers saw once during the regular season (they played each other in the Big Ten Tournament).
Purdue will play home-and-away against Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Purdue will host Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State without a road trip to each. The Boilermakers defeated all three at Mackey Arena in 2023.
Though it's early, Purdue and Michigan State could be the top two contenders for the Big Ten title, which gives Purdue an advantage with the only conference matchup between the two coming at Mackey Arena.
Much depends on whether Purdue center Zach Edey returns to the Boilermakers' fold in 2024.
Purdue travels to Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State without each team coming to West Lafayette. Purdue was 2-1 on the road against those three in 2023.
The Big Ten season concludes with the Big Ten Tournament, which will take place from March 13-17 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. It's the first time the Big Ten Tournament will be held in Minnesota.
It's the final season with 14 teams in the Big Ten. Southern California and UCLA will join the Big Ten for the 2024-25 season. When they do, Big Ten teams will only play five opponents home-and-away.