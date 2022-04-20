BLOOMINGTON — The Big Ten football championship game will stay in the Hoosier State for two more years, as the conference announced Wednesday the championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2023 and 2024 season.
Last year, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren discussed the possibility of rotating the football championship game to other sites — with Ford Field in Detroit, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as possible future destinations.
But with the success of the event in Indianapolis, the league decided to extend the contract with Indiana Sports Corp for another two years. Last year, a record 67,183 fans watched Michigan claim its first Big Ten football title game win over Iowa. Since the event’s inception in 2011, with all games held at Lucas Oil Stadium, close to 700,000 fans have attended.
“After hosting the annual championship game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans and our community,” Indiana Sports Corp president Ryan Vaughn said. “We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”
The Big Ten also announced Wednesday the men’s basketball tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago in 2023 and the Target Center in Minneapolis in 2024. The women’s basketball tournament will be played in Minneapolis for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
“We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten football championship game and the Big Ten basketball tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” Warren said. “Indianapolis and Minneapolis each have a strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events in cities that feature an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans.”
Minneapolis hosted the 2019 men’s basketball Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium and 2022 women’s basketball Final Four at the Target Center.
“We are proud to carry the tradition of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball excellence to Minneapolis,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament in 2023 and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state.”