Northwestern coach Chris Collins mixed together the most surprisingly successful brew in the Big Ten in 2023.
With a pinch of guard Chase Audige, a dash of Boo Buie and tasteful compliment ingredients in Ty Berry and Robbie Beran, Northwestern’s 22-12 campaign, 12 Big Ten wins and second all-time NCAA Tournament bid constituted the Wildcats’ best season since 2017 and one of its best in the modern era of college basketball.
The question is whether Collins, who earned Big Ten Coach of the Year for his effort, can mix together another successful brew.
If he can, he’ll have to do so without one of his main ingredients from 2023.
WHO’S BACK?
The main ingredient he’ll have back is Buie. The 6-foot-2 wonderkind considered the NBA Draft but, like so many other Big Ten stars of 2023, pulled his name from consideration just before the May 31 deadline.
Buie’s confidence reached its peak in 2023. He averaged a career-high 17.3 points while taking 14.4 shots per game. The ball was usually in Buie’s hands at winning time, and he often delivered -- a big reason the Wildcats won five games by five points or less. He was also an effective distributor at 4.5 assists per game.
Also coming back is Berry, another 6-2 guard who is more of a shooter than the driving Buie. Berry also hit the boards at 4.8 per game.
An underrated returning player is center Matt Nicholson. The 7-footer averaged 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds but was most valuable as the immovable object in Northwestern’s screen-and-roll game.
Not to be overlooked is guard Brooks Barnhizer, who quietly averaged 7.6 points. He’ll have a bigger role. So might forward Nick Martinelli (2.6 points) and 6-10 forward Luke Hunger (2.7 points), who missed most of the season with a foot injury.
WHO LEFT?
Perhaps the one player who didn’t return to the Big Ten from testing the NBA Draft waters that was a surprise is Audige. He made a fine 1-2 tandem with Buie and was an outstanding defender. He only has a small shot of being drafted but decided to stay eligible.
Northwestern lost Beran (7.5 points) to Virginia Tech in the transfer portal. He’ll be missed as his 34.5% 3-point shooting was best among the Wildcats’ regulars. The Wildcats also lost reserve guard Julian Roper II (4.4 points) to Notre Dame.
Forward Ty Verhoeven’s career came to a close as his eligibility ran out.
WHO’S NEW?
Because of its strict academic requirements, hitting the portal isn’t easy for Northwestern, but Collins managed to unearth three new players.
The most valuable addition is former Princeton guard Ryan Langborg. The 6-4 guard averaged 12.7 points for the Sweet 16 Tigers and converted 33.2% from 3-point range.
Shooting help comes from Denver transfer Justin Mullins (9.8 points) who converted 36.5% from 3-point range in the Summit League. Northwestern also added 6-9 forward Blake Preston (6.7 points, 5.1 rebounds) from Liberty.
A three-man freshman class will likely contain Northwestern’s show-runner of the future. Point guards Jordan Clayton and Parker Strauss both come into the fold. They are joined by small forward Blake Barkley.
OVERVIEW
Northwestern hit on all of the right ingredients in 2023, but it’s a delicate brew. The Wildcats were a meticulously built winner, predicated on everyone playing their role to a tee with the individual brilliance of Buie and Audige providing the spice.
Without Audige and his high basketball IQ, it might be hard to repeat the feat. Northwestern also won’t sneak up on anyone in 2023-24, either. However, Collins demonstrated he could rebuild a winner in Evanston, no mean feat, so he has a lot of trust built up he can do it again.