Year 1 under the watch of coach Kevin Willard was a successful, if strange, season for the Maryland men's basketball team.
The Terrapins finished 22-13, their best record since 2020, yet it was a year in which the Terps earned 16 of those wins in the crazed confines of their home gym, the Xfinity Center.
Then again, Maryland beat eventual Final Four team Miami by 18 points on a neutral floor and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 1 seed Alabama by 22.
Under Willard, Maryland ratcheted up its defense, finishing third in the conference in points allowed at 64.3. Maryland was the top-ranked team in field goal attempts allowed at 52.3, so it ran a patient pace and made stops in the possessions it allowed.
Progression in Year 2 for Willard will mean contention for the Big Ten championship. The Terps retain enough talent to be able to make a run at it.
WHO’S BACK?
Three of Maryland’s four top scorers give Willard a nucleus to build on. Both guard Jahmir Young (15.8 points, 3.1 assists per game) and forward Donta Scott (11.3 points, 6 rebounds per game) pulled themselves out of NBA Draft consideration to return to College Park.
Young is the straw that stirs the drink with a savvy presence and excellent driving capability. Scott provides grit.
They’re joined by 6-foot-9 forward Julian Reese (11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds per game) who teams with Scott to provide a powerful duo in the paint.
The rest of Maryland’s returning players -- Noah Batchelor, Jahari Long, Caelum Swanton-Rodger -- were all reserves in 2023.
WHO LEFT?
Maryland lost 6-6 guard Hakim Hart (11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds per game) to Villanova in the transfer portal. Four other players also departed -- Ike Cornish (Ohio), Arnaud Revaz (Weber State), Pavlo Dziuba and Ian Martinez -- but none played more than 10 minutes per game apart from Martinez.
Guard Donald Carey (7.4 points per game) and reserve forward Patrick Emilien (2.8 points per game) exhausted their eligibility.
WHO’S NEW?
From a local point of view, former Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo stands out as the most familiar face. Geronimo (4.2 points per game) has demonstrated volume scoring ability at times, but he struggled on the defensive end in three seasons with the Hoosiers.
Maryland’s other portal additions come from the mid-major ranks. Six-foot-three guard Chance Stephens (6 points per game) crosses the country from Loyola Marymount. Big 6-11 forward Mady Traore (1.4 points per game) was hauled in from New Mexico State.
Maryland’s incoming class is promising. Shooting guard DeShawn Harris Smith, a 6-4 suburban D.C. product, and 6-6 small forward Jamie Kaiser, who comes out of the IMG Academy, are both nationally ranked recruits. Maryland also successfully wooed 7-foot center Braden Pierce from IMG. Shooting guard Jahanathan Lamothe was recruited from the fertile Baltimore prep ranks.
OVERVIEW
Maryland is an intriguing team. With a core of proven returning players and with various holes around them filled in, the Terrapins should be near the top of the Big Ten.
While Maryland isn’t quite at the level of presumed Big Ten title contenders Purdue and Michigan State, it's not far off. If Maryland can find a way to consistently win away from its own campus, look out.