Michigan is an iconic Big Ten brand that struggled to live up to its reputation as one of the conference’s elite teams in the last few seasons.
Michigan has only had one 20-win season since 2020, though it was a 23-5 season in 2021.
In 2023, the Wolverines suffered bad luck. The injury suffered by point guard Jaelin Llewellyn took a long time for the team to adjust to.
Michigan also didn’t maximize the talent it had on its roster. Guards Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard are expected to be NBA first-round draft picks. Center Hunter Dickinson is one of the most talented big men in college basketball.
And yet the Wolverines only went 18-16 overall, though there were 11 Big Ten victories.
The offseason hasn’t been kind. Caleb Love had been Michigan’s big transfer catch, but he unexpectedly had to decommit. Michigan finally got a transfer lift Wednesday.
Can Juwan Howard right the ship? Grumbling will grow louder in Ann Arbor if he cannot.
WHO’S BACK?
The Wolverines should be in good shape as far as floor generals are concerned. Llewellyn (7 points, 2.8 assists per game) and the man who replaced him, Dug McDaniel (8.6 points, 3.6 assists per game) is also back. McDaniel, a freshman, had flashes of good play as he was thrown to the wolves.
Big man Terrence Williams (6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds per game) gives Michigan bulk in the paint. So does 6-foot-10 Tarris Reed (3.4 points, 3.9 rebounds per game). Forward Will Tschetter (2.3 points per game) is also back.
Essentially, outside of Llewellyn and McDaniel, Michigan got all of its role players and/or glue guys back. Returning star power is thin on the ground.
WHO LEFT?
A total of 46.7 points exited the team via the portal or NBA Draft eligibility.
The big blow, literally and figuratively, was losing Dickinson (18.5 points, 9 rebounds per game), who departed to play at Kansas. The 7-1 Dickinson had a physical presence that had to be accounted for in the lane, but he could stretch out and make 42.1% of his 3-point attempts.
Howard (14.2 points per game) could be a dynamic scorer, though his impact beyond that was questionable. Bufkin (14 points, 4.5 rebounds per game) came on during Big Ten play and gave the Wolverines a jolt of energy to go along with his skill.
WHO’S NEW?
Up until Wednesday, one of the themes of the offseason was the gain and then loss of Love, who had gone to Ann Arbor from North Carolina. Love was presumed to be a Wolverine for over a month, but then a discrepancy with the transfer of credits from UNC to Michigan meant he had to be let go. Love has subsequently landed at Arizona.
On Wednesday, Michigan finally got a transfer win as former Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua announced he is coming to Ann Arbor. The 6-8 forward was second in scoring (10.8 points per game) on a Volunteers team that was 25-11 in 2023.
Also arriving from the portal is 6-9 former Seton Hall forward Tray Jackson (6.5 points per game), who adds yet another big body to Michigan’s roster. Former Alabama (and Texas Tech) guard Nimari Burnett (5.6 points per game) is also coming.
Michigan’s most important high school recruit is shooting guard George Washington III, the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year at Dayton’s Chaminade-Julienne High School.
OVERVIEW
What Michigan needs is consistency. It had a weird season in which it disappointed in nonconference play but was actually competitive in the Big Ten, where the team tied for second.
A penchant for shooting itself in the foot -- for example, the Wolverines probably could have swept Indiana had they managed both games properly -- held the Wolverines back. Michigan was 3-10 in games decided by five points or less or in overtime.
Michigan will certainly have size, and the point guard spot will be solid. Whether Michigan coalesces at other positions is an open question. Nkamhoua will help, and Michigan will count on upward progression from its returning players to get back into NCAA Tournament consideration.