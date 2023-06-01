In the not-too-distant past, one would look at Minnesota’s young 2022-23 roster, one that had no seniors of consequence, and think the Golden Gophers had a good nucleus for the future.
In that past, the bright side of a difficult 9-22 campaign that featured just two Big Ten victories was everyone would be back for the Gophers -- a year put in the bank to learn, gain experience and get better.
However, college basketball doesn’t work like that anymore. With the transfer portal offering free movement, the temptation to bail out when times are tough is hard to resist.
So it is for the Golden Gophers. Of the 62.9 points Minnesota averaged in 2023, 29.6 that could have come back has floated away via the portal.
It puts third-year coach Ben Jacobson in a tougher spot as he tries to build a winner at The Barn. However, there is still some young talent around. Can Jacobson overcome the losses and continue Minnesota’s rebuild?
Here’s a look at the Golden Gophers entering the summer:
WHO’S BACK?
While the Golden Gophers lost two of their three leading scorers, it’s not a complete washout. Power forward Dawson Garcia (15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) is back.
Three of the four freshmen who played 10 minutes or more per game return, including forward Joseph Ola-Joseph (7.4 points per game) who started 24 games.
Pharrel Payne, another forward, improved in the final month of the Big Ten as he averaged 10.8 points in that stretch, nearly three points better than his season average of 8.2. Guard Braeden Carrington (5.9 points per game) was another freshman who contributed.
WHO LEFT?
The Gophers lost forward Jamison Battle (12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds per game) and guard Ta’Lon Cooper (9.8 points, 6.3 assists per game) to Ohio State and South Carolina, respectively. They were second and third in scoring for Minnesota. Both also shot 30% or more from 3-point range.
Freshman guard Jaden Henley (5.3 points per game) transferred to DePaul. Center Treyton Thompson (2.1 points per game) moved on to Stetson.
WHO’S NEW?
Pepperdine transfer guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11.4 points per game) leads the way. He shot 44% for the Waves in 2023, and Minnesota needed a 40%-plus shooter. Point guard Elijah Hawkins (12.9 points, 6 assists per game) comes in from Howard and will test his skills at the Power Five level.
Also coming in from the portal is Washington State transfer center Jack Wilson, a 6-foot-11 big man who played sparingly for the Cougars.
True freshman shooting guard Cameron Christie, one of Chicago’s best high school players, was a good get for Jacobson. Christie averaged 25 points for Rolling Meadows High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
OVERVIEW
If Battle and Cooper stuck around, a case could be made Minnesota could jump solidly into the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. As it is, Minnesota has more question marks, but it doesn’t eliminate the potential for improvement.
Even without Battle and Cooper, there is enough of a returning nucleus of players who played together, and that alone should help. If Garcia can be the kind of player the other pieces can coalesce around, perhaps Minnesota can distance itself from the Big Ten cellar.