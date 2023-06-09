In an era of near-constant change, Iowa has had enviable stability in recent seasons.
Iowa’s 2023 core of Kris Murray, Filip Rebraca, Tony Perkins, Payton Sandfort, Patrick McCaffery, Connor McCaffery and Ahron Ulis had 23 combined years of Iowa experience between them.
Of those players, only Perkins, Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery return for what will be a new-look Hawkeyes squad in 2024.
Coach Fran McCaffery will depend on improvement from players already on the roster who did not play regularly in 2023. There’s a four-man freshman class and two transfers coming from the Missouri Valley Conference.
There’s little doubt Iowa fans have trust in Coach McCaffery, as he’s had only one losing season in the last 12 in Iowa City. How he molds the influx of new players will determine the Hawkeyes' fate.
WHO’S BACK?
Perkins (12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds per game) is a steady presence in the backcourt. Not really the master of any one trade but capable in many aspects, he’s the glue that will hold Iowa together.
Sandfort (10.3 points per game) shot 34.3% from 3-point range but had the knack to hit some big shots for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery (9.8 points per game) is also a 34% 3-point shooter.
Among those who will compete for more playing time, guards Dasonte Bowen (3.1 points per game) and Josh Dix (2 points per game) could get more of a chance to play. Big man Riley Mulvey (0.9 points per game) will likely get to bring his 6-foot-11 frame into the mix after he bided his time playing behind Rebraca in 2023.
WHO LEFT?
Murray took his versatile and steady game to the NBA, where like his brother Keegan the year before, he is expected to be a first-round NBA Draft pick.
Iowa lost Ulis in the portal to Big Ten-rival Nebraska. Back-up forward Josh Ogundele decamped for Middle Tennessee State.
Filip Rebraca’s eligibility ran out and so did that of Connor McCaffery, who ended up playing six seasons for the Hawkeyes due to an injury waiver and the COVID-19 amnesty season he was granted.
In total, Iowa lost 48.8 points from its 2023 team.
WHO’S NEW?
Iowa mined the MVC to fill in some of its holes. Six-foot-nine forward Ben Krikke started every game he played at Valparaiso in the last three seasons. Krikke (19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds per game) is a physical player, but he has shooting range and good court vision.
From Belmont, 6-9 center Even Brauns (7 points, 5.3 rebounds per game) was courted. Brauns became a starter in 2023 for the 21-11 Bruins. He will get the chance to fill in the gap left by Rebraca’s departure.
Four players are signed in Iowa’s 2024 class, including a familiar name. Pryce Sandfort, a highly regarded 6-7 forward, will join brother Payton on the roster.
High school teammates Brock Harding, a 6-1 point guard, and Owen Freeman, a 6-9 power forward, join from Moline, Illinois, where they led the Maroons to a 35-3 record and the Illinois Class 4A title. Forward Ladji Dembele, a 6-9, 250-pound player from New Jersey, is also in the Iowa fold.
OVERVIEW
A season of change would seem to suggest a possible drop from Iowa’s fifth-place Big Ten finish. Even with their experience, the Hawkeyes could be inconsistent in 2023 as their overall record of 19-14 suggests.
The Hawkeyes will hope the combination of improvement from within and adding from the outside provides the right mix to keep the team among the contenders in the conference.