As late as Jan. 2, Ohio State was in the national rankings and the Buckeyes were perceived to be a top-half Big Ten team, if not an outright contender for the regular-season title.
No one could have predicted the meltdown to come.
From that date, Ohio State lost 14 of its next 15 games, as the Buckeyes plummeted to 13th place in the Big Ten. While some pride was recovered in the Big Ten Tournament when the Buckeyes won three games from the play-in round to advance to the semifinals, it was still a poor 16-19 season that baffled outside observers and saddled Ohio State with its first losing record since 2004.
Making it even stranger, the Buckeyes had individual talent. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh is a likely first-round pick in the NBA Draft, and Justice Sueing elected to stay draft eligible, too.
Those were the Buckeyes’ two leading scorers, but Chris Holtmann has brought plenty of talent to Columbus as he hopes 2023 was a one-year blip.
It needs to be a one-year dip or Holtmann’s seat might get a bit toasty.
WHO’S BACK?
Though Sensabaugh and Sueing moved on, there is a solid experienced core to build on.
Forward Zed Key (10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds per game) returns to give the Buckeyes athleticism in the lane. Guard Bruce Thornton had a solid freshman campaign at 10.6 points per game.
Sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr. served notice he would have to be accounted for from the outside as he converted 9-of-15 from 3-point range in four Big Ten Tournament contests.
Big Felix Okapara (4 points per game) brings his 6-foot-11 frame into the paint.
WHO LEFT?
Sensabaugh is the biggest loss. He was a reliable scorer and rebounder, but his 6-6 frame and versatile game should translate well to the NBA. Sueing was solid, not spectacular, but his slashing ability will be missed.
Guard Isaac Likekele was in Holtmann’s rotation, but ran out of eligibility. Guard Sean McNeil elected to end his college basketball career.
Three other Buckeyes left via the portal, but none averaged more than 3.6 points per game.
WHO’S NEW?
A mix of Power Six transfers and promising freshmen gives Holtmann a talent infusion.
Shooting guard Taison Chatman, small forward Scotty Middleton and power forward Devin Royal (Ohio Mr. Basketball) are true freshmen that represent the future for the Buckeyes. All are considered to be ranked in the national top 50.
In the transfer portal, Ohio State raided some of its Big Ten brethren. The most high-profile addition is former Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (15.1 points per game over two seasons), who was the Golden Gophers’ second-leading scorer.
Ohio State also snagged former Penn State guard Evan Mahaffey (2.8 points per game), who has three seasons of eligibility left.
Guard Dale Bonner (4.7 points per game, 2.7 assists per game) was added from Baylor.
OVERVIEW
There are statistical reasons Ohio State struggled in 2023. They were a team that didn’t get to the line often and were poor (73.9%) when they did. They shot well from 3-point range, but ranked 306th nationally in 3-point attempts. Ohio State ranked 294th nationally in assists per game as well. Defensively, Ohio State was below average.
However, what Holtmann needs to fix is team chemistry. The Buckeyes never seemed connected during the Big Ten season and it cost them dearly.
The talent infusion should help return the Buckeyes to Big Ten respectability, if not contention for a top-half finish. It needs to. Ohio State’s run of excellence in the 2000s means they’re expected to win. With expectation comes pressure, so Holtmann will want to avoid what would be Ohio State’s first back-to-back losing seasons since 1997 and 1998.