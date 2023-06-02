In 2023, Penn State had one of its greatest seasons since joining the Big Ten in 1992. The Nittany Lions were 23-14, fought their way to the Big Ten Tournament championship game and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
It was the highest win total since 2018 and the best NCAA Tournament performance since 2011.
It was a great year, but you won’t likely recognize the 2024 Nittany Lions.
Every significant player from the 2023 team has moved on. Most via graduation, including all-everything Jalen Pickett. Seth Lundy has kept himself eligible for the NBA Draft.
Former head coach Micah Shrewsberry moved on to Notre Dame.
Everything’s new in State College. Penn State hired former Virginia Commonwealth coach Mike Rhoades to replace Shrewsberry, and he has an entirely new set of Nittany Lions to start his regime.
Here’s a look at Penn State:
WHO’S BACK?
Among those who contributed in 2023, it’s a short list. Guard Kanye Clary (3.7 points per game) is the extent of it when it comes to Nittany Lions who averaged more than a point per game.
Forward Demetrius Lilley and guard Jameel Brown also return, but both barely played in 2023.
WHO LEFT?
As mentioned, most of Penn State’s players left the old-fashioned way, via exhausting their eligibility. Pickett, guard Andrew Funk, guard Cam Wynter, guard Myles Dread and forward Michael Henn all called it a career.
Lundy, a 6-foot-6 shooter, has had good NBA notice and stayed in the draft.
Penn State lost four players to the transfer portal. Hard-working Kebba Nije followed Shrewsberry to Notre Dame. Reserve guard Evan Mahaffey stayed in the Big Ten and moved on to Ohio State. Caleb Dorsey, who started nine games, transferred to William & Mary.
WHO’S NEW?
Almost everyone. Penn State added a whopping eight players from the transfer portal.
Naturally, Rhoades went with what he knew and brought guards Ace Baldwin (12.7 points per game) and Nick Kern Jr. (5.3 points per game) from VCU.
Rhoades got three players from Power Six programs. Center Qudub Wahab (9.6 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) is back in the Big Ten after a year at Georgetown. Wahab previously played one season at Maryland.
Big 6-8 guard Puff Johnson (4.1 points per game) comes from North Carolina. Center Favour Aire only played 13 games at Miami.
Forward Zach Hicks (9.6 points per game) comes from Temple. Another forward, Leo O’Boyle (11.6 points per game) was a four-year starter at Lafayette. RayQuawindis Mitchell, a 6-5 guard from Kansas City, averaged 17.3 points in the lower-level Summit League.
OVERVIEW
Rhoades likes to play a deliberate offense. VCU was 328th in Division I pace, but the Rams played tough, opportunistic defense to make it work.
Offensively, 45.4% of VCU’s shots came at the rim. Penn State took 47.1% of its shots from 3-point range under Shrewsberry, but Rhoades’ Rams only took 32.7% of their shots from long range.
Regardless of style of play, Rhoades has a lot to pull together in his first season, but he never had a losing season at VCU and turned perennial strugglers Rice into winners before that.