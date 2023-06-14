Michigan State coach Tom Izzo does things the old-fashioned way. The transfer portal is not a means to an end. He still values high school recruiting as a pipeline to be tapped.
To be sure, Izzo’s old-school approach can leave the Spartans open to being poached when things beyond Izzo’s control don’t go well. There’s nothing to protect Michigan State from the vagaries of the portal and NIL competition.
However, when it goes right -- as it appears to have played out for Michigan State in the 2023 offseason -- the Spartans immediately zoom into the top rank of national powers, let alone the conversation for Big Ten contention.
Everything has gone right for Michigan State in this term. Only two players have been lost from a Michigan State team that was uneven at 21-13 over the course of the season but whose returning players improved as the season went along.
Add to that an excellent recruiting class and it’s no wonder hopes are high in East Lansing again.
WHO’S BACK?
Michigan State returns its entire backcourt, a three-headed monster consisting of Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins.
Walker (14.8 points, 2.9 assists per game) is one of the most dynamic players in the Big Ten. A 41.5% 3-point shooter who is not afraid to pull the trigger, Walker is capable of taking a game over himself.
Hoggard (12.9 points, 5.9 assists) is adept at scoring inside the arc and distributes well. Akins (9.8 points) is a 42.2% 3-point shooter who is a handy safety valve in case opposing defenses hold down Walker or Hoggard. Also back among the guards is Tre Holloman (1.3 points).
Also back is 6-foot-7 forward Malik Hall (8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds) who suffered from injury woes in 2023.
Michigan State will have its 6-9 post players back. Center Mady Sissoko (5.1 points, 6.1 rebounds) and Jaxon Kohler (3 points) don’t wow you in the sense, say, Zach Edey does at Purdue, but they can be disruptive on their days. They are joined by 6-11 Carson Cooper as post options.
WHO LEFT?
Second-leading scorer Joey Hauser (14.4 points, 7 rebounds) is a significant loss as he declined the extra year of eligibility.
Guard Pierre Brooks (6.6 points) was the lone transfer as he left for Butler.
Past that, everyone is back.
WHO’S NEW?
Sissoko and Kohler may not have to do as much for the Spartans as Michigan State is bringing in national top-10 recruit Xavier Booker.
The 6-11 center from Indianapolis can put the ball on the floor, can stretch the floor with his shooting and has the requisite power game in the lane. He was Indiana’s Mr. Basketball runner-up at Cathedral.
Jeremy Fears, a 6-1 point guard from Joliet, Illinois, is also in the class and is also a nationally ranked recruit. Coen Carr, a 6-7 forward from Greenville, South Carolina, plays above the rim. The class is rounded out by 6-5 Gehrig Normand, who hails from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
OVERVIEW
Early national rankings put out by various media outlets are almost always silly in June, so take Michigan State’s placement in the national top five by many of these too-soon polls with a grain of salt.
But just a few grains of salt. Michigan State has a lot of weapons back and an arsenal of talent coming in. Combine all of the above with the proven track record of Izzo and Michigan State is undoubtedly a threat to win the Big Ten in the coming season and is in the conversation for a Final Four bid.