May 31 is dreaded in some college basketball coaching offices because it’s the day you find out what important cogs might be lost to the NBA Draft.
For Illinois coach Brad Underwood, however, May 31 was like an early Christmas.
It was the day Illinois found out point guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and forward Coleman Hawkins will return to Champaign. Their presence turned Illinois from an intriguing team that had pieces to replace to a potential Big Ten contender.
Illinois was good, if inconsistent, with Shannon, Hawkins and several others leading the way in 2023. A fifth-place Big Ten finish and a 20-13 record probably didn’t properly demonstrate the talent the Fighting Illini had and will continue to have in 2024.
WHO’S BACK?
Shannon’s return alone is enormous. The fifth-year senior averaged 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He’s one of the best in the Big Ten at creating off the dribble.
Hawkins, a 6-10 forward, does the dirty work but is skilled enough. He was a 28% 3-point shooter, just enough to draw opposing big men out of the paint to account for him, which creates driving lanes for Shannon and company.
Center Dain Dainja (9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds per game) had a promising freshman campaign and should improve in 2024. Guards Luke Goode (4 points per game), Sencire Harris (3.7 points per game) and Ty Rodgers (3.3 points per game) don’t have stats that draw attention, but both had their moments in their freshman seasons, too.
WHO LEFT?
While Illinois returns plenty of players, it did see its depth sapped in the transfer portal. Promising guard Jayden Epps (9.5 points per game) transferred to Georgetown. Fellow backcourt mate R.J. Melendez (6 points per game) had his moments, but he bolted for Georgia.
Guard Skyy Clark (7 points per game) started 12 of 13 games before he left the team. He is headed to Louisville. Reserve center Brandon Lieb is making the short move to Illinois State.
Starting swingman Matthew Mayer was out of eligibility after his lone season in Illinois colors after four years at Baylor.
WHO’S NEW?
Underwood took into account whether or not he’d get Hawkins and Shannon back and hit the portal accordingly. He fished out 6-7 forward Quincy Guerrier (9 points per game) from Oregon, a player who averaged double figures in his final season at Syracuse and first year at Oregon.
Experience also comes in the form of swingman Marcus Domask, who averaged 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in four years at Southern Illinois. He was one of the most versatile threats in the Missouri Valley Conference throughout his career.
Arriving from Utah Valley is 6-4 guard Justin Harmon (14 points per game), who will provide some range as a 34% 3-point shooter.
The big haul among the true freshman is 6-8 forward Amani Hansberry, one the Illini stole under the nose of Maryland in the Baltimore/D.C. area. Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, originally from Lafayette, is also in the Illinois fold.
OVERVIEW
The returning players and infusion of talent Underwood conjured puts Illinois among the top class in the Big Ten. The one thing Illinois needs to square to be a true Big Ten title threat is consistency.
The Fighting Illini were streaky in 2023, never winning more than four in a row in conference play. If Illinois can straighten that out, it's a big threat.