On Feb. 6, Rutgers was riding high. The Scarlet Knights were ranked 24th in the country and 8-4 in the Big Ten. All signs pointed to a third straight NCAA Tournament berth under coach Steve Pikiell.
Then it all went wrong. Rutgers only won two more Big Ten regular season games and just one Big Ten Tournament contest.
That finish, combined with a poor nonconference strength of schedule, kept Rutgers from the NCAA Tournament.
The line of demarcation in Rutgers’ finish is simple. The Scarlet Knights lost hard-working Australian forward Mawot Mag on Feb. 4. Before Mag’s injury, Rutgers' opponents made 39.4% of their shots, and the Scarlet Knights outscored foes 68.2-63.4. After the injury, opponents shot 44.5% against, and Rutgers was outscored 60.1-66 in its remaining Big Ten regular season games.
Was it a Mag-related blip for Rutgers? Or a sign of decline? Here’s a look at the Scarlet Knights as presently constituted:
WHO’S BACK?
Rutgers got a big lift from the NBA Draft deadline. Center Cliff Omoruyi (13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds per game) and point guard Paul Mulcahy (8.3 points, 4.9 assists per game, 37% 3-point) both returned to the fold. Without them, Rutgers would have been in a big bind. Omoruyi is the most athletic big man in the Big Ten. Mulcahy runs the Scarlet Knights' show with guile.
Joining them will be forward Aundre Hyatt (8.8 points per game), Mag (7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds per game) and guard Derek Simpson (7.1 points per game), who had a promising freshman season. It’s a good core, though shooting is not in great abundance.
WHO LEFT?
The biggest surprise came late as guard Cam Spencer (13.2 points per game) put himself in the transfer portal at the last minute. Spencer was Rutgers’ best 3-point shooter at 43.4% and was one of just two Scarlet Knights to start every game.
The eligibility clock hit zero for big guard Caleb McConnell (9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds per game). Forward Oskar Palmquist, who provided some depth, transferred out.
WHO’S NEW?
As of this writing, Rutgers has at least four scholarships available. Pikiell has not hit the transfer portal hard yet. The only portal addition is 5-foot-11 guard Noah Fernandes, who averaged 13.4 points at Massachusetts before an ankle injury ended his season after 11 games.
True freshman forward Gavin Griffiths is Pikiell’s big prize. The 6-8 Connecticut native has range and was a top-50 recruit, one of the highest touted players Pikiell has pulled into Piscataway.
OVERVIEW
As long as Pikiell is coaching, Rutgers will be a pain in the neck for Big Ten opponents with their tough, physical defense. No team embraces the “grind” quite like the Scarlet Knights do. They make everything hard.
There’s enough of a core here to make the assumption there should be no drop-off in Rutgers’ performance. The question is whether enough has been done to ensure an improvement.