Nebraska is very often an afterthought when it comes to Big Ten basketball, but perhaps the Cornhuskers made some strides in 2023 to change that.
Nebraska finished at .500 with a 16-16 record, its best since 2019. More importantly, the Cornhuskers had their third-best season since they entered the Big Ten in 2011. Nine conference wins hasn’t been a summit reached since 2018.
If season finishes mean anything, Nebraska had an encouraging close to the regular season, winning five of its last six. The buzzkill came in the Big Ten Tournament when the Cornhuskers were upset by Minnesota in the first round.
While Nebraska doesn’t have all its primary 2023 contributors back, it has enough to build on. Perhaps enough to make the Cornhuskers more of a factor than they usually are in conference play.
WHO’S BACK?
The biggest news came when all-action guard Keisei Tominaga announced he was foregoing NBA Draft eligibility to return to Lincoln.
The Japanese guard is one of the most dynamic players in the Big Ten. He converted 40% of his 3-point shots and raised his scoring average to 13.1 points from 5.7 in 2022. Extremely streaky, he can shoot the Cornhuskers right into or out of almost any game.
The Big Ten only got to see 6-foot-6 forward Juwan Gary for half a season before he was sidelined by a shoulder injury. Up until his injury, Gary (9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) started all 17 of Nebraska's games.
Also back is 6-5 guard C.J. Wilcher (8 points per game), who started 24 of the 32 games he played. Guard Jamarques Lawrence (5 points per game) is also back. The 6-3 wing made 37.3% of his 3-pointers and started 12 games.
Guard Sam Hoiberg (4.1 points per game), son of coach Fred, returns. So do post players Wilhelm Breidenbach (3.6 points per game), who stands tall at 6-10. Fellow big man Blaise Keita (2 points per game) gives the Cornhuskers a 6-11 option.
WHO LEFT?
Power forward Derrick Walker (13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds per game) was a long-term Cornhuskers stalwart who finally ran out of eligibility, and his hard work in the paint will be missed.
Starters Sam Griesel (12 points per game) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (8.4 points per game) also had their eligibility expire.
Nebraska lost three players in the transfer portal, but none were major contributors in 2023. Guard Denim Dawson was the leading scorer among the quartet, and he only averaged 1.7 points.
WHO’S NEW?
Fred Hoiberg hit the portal hard with four new additions. The most familiar to Big Ten fans is former Iowa guard Ahron Ulis, a three-year Hawkeye, who averaged 6.1 points in Iowa City last season.
Nebraska hopes to address the loss of Walker with the addition of former Bradley forward Rienk Mast. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection, Mast (13.8 points, 8 rebounds per game) is a versatile threat. Not only does he hold his own in the paint, but he’s a good passer and 35.3% 3-point shooter.
To replace Griesel, Nebraska wooed 6-7 guard Brice Williams from Charlotte. Williams averaged 13.8 points for the 49ers and converted 39.7% from 3-point range.
Nebraska also got 6-8 forward Josiah Allick (8.4 points per game) from New Mexico. Forward Eli Rice from IMG Academy is the only true freshman addition.
OVERVIEW
Hoiberg enters his fifth year in charge at Nebraska. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly slowed progress, by Year 5, it’s usually put up or shut up time for a head coach. Nebraska hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2014, its only appearance in the 2000s.
Hoiberg hopes the stew he’s blended from experience already on the roster and transfer portal additions makes the difference to get the Cornhuskers over the top.