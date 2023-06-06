In the 21st Century, Wisconsin has had enduring excellence probably more so than any other Big Ten school besides Michigan State.
However, someone keyed the Badgers’ machine in 2023.
For just the second time since 2000, Wisconsin’s head was below water in Big Ten play at 9-11, and there was a first-round Big Ten Tournament exit, too.
Wisconsin reached the 20-win mark for the 19th time since 2000, but needed a 3-1 NIT run to pull it off.
There was something staid about the 2023 Badgers. Wisconsin has long been a slow-paced team, and that was true again as Wisconsin ranked 331st nationally in scoring at 65.3 points per game. Also typical, Wisconsin ranked 30th in defense at 63.6 points against.
However, there wasn’t that dynamic scorer or big man Wisconsin has typically had. Scoring by committee is all well and good, but when Wisconsin needed someone to get a basket, it didn’t have that go-to star like Johnny Davis or an Ethan Happ among recent vintage Badgers.
Was this is a one-season blip for Wisconsin coach Greg Gard or a sign of greater concern? It won’t take long to find out as the 2024 Badgers will look a lot like the 2023 version.
WHO’S BACK?
Some say they are rolling it back. Wisconsin takes that to a new dimension. It’s as if the transfer portal didn’t exist. Everyone but Jordan Davis returns to the fold.
Guard Chucky Hepburn (12.2 points per game), forward Steven Crowl (12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds per game), guard Connor Essegian (11.7 points per game), forward Tyler Wahl (11.3 points per game), guard Max Klesmit (8.4 points per game) -- they’re all back.
Bringing back an entire roster is never a bad thing. There’s institutional memory that can’t be replicated.
The question is whether this is a team that can grow together or, alternately, whether any one player can grow to be an option ahead of his existing teammates. Can Hepburn be that guy? Wisconsin needs that guy.
WHO LEFT?
Davis transferred to Illinois State, but the guard only averaged 5.1 points and is replaceable.
WHO’S NEW?
With so few departures, the only Division I transfer is 6-foot-6 guard A.J. Storr (8.8 points per game) from St. John’s. Storr started just over half the Red Storm’s games.
The freshman class is big, and it was recently augmented by the addition of point guard Daniel Freitag, a highly-touted show-runner from the suburban Twin Cities.
Center Nolan Winter (6-11) and Gus Yalden (6-8) give the Badgers some height. Guard John Blackwell is also part of the 2024 freshman class.
OVERVIEW
Gard has had few down seasons in Madison since he took over for Bo Ryan in 2016. Wisconsin was relatively young in 2023 and perhaps the Badgers’ indifferent season was due to that?
If it isn’t, Gard might find the waters choppy. Wisconsin’s 21st Century success has set the bar high. The Badgers have missed the NCAA Tournament three times in his tenure. Ryan never missed the NCAA Tournament.
On the other hand, Gard has proven resilient, and if the 2023 mediocre season was just a function of being young, the Badgers could be back strong in 2024.