BLOOMINGTON – Transfer portal season isn’t over yet. College basketball players can put themselves into the portal until May 11, but much of the activity is in the rearview mirror.
The most intriguing Big Ten-related portal question is where Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will go? Dickinson was one of the Big Ten’s best and most versatile players, a force inside the paint with enough shooting prowess to make defenses honest on the perimeter.
Several Big Ten departures are not technically portal-related but definitely affect how teams approach college basketball’s version of free agency.
Illinois’ Terrance Shannon Jr., Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard, Ohio State’s Justice Sueing and Penn State’s Seth Lundy are among those who are definitely gone.
Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh will almost certainly be drafted, though he could theoretically come back.
Then there’s Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey. He has made himself eligible for the draft but can return to Purdue. His decision will have a large bearing on the Big Ten chase next season.
Here’s a team-by-team look at what the portal has given and taken away:
ILLINOIS
Going Out: G Jayden Epps (Georgetown), G Skyy Clark (Louisville), C Brandon Lieb (Illinois State), G R.J. Melendez (Georgia), G Paxton Warden.
Coming In: F Marcus Domask (Southern Illinois), F Quincy Guerrier (Oregon), G Justin Harmon (Utah Valley), G Keaton Kutcher (South Dakota).
Synopsis: Guerrier is a fifth-year player who averaged 9.5 points in two years at Oregon and was good for 13.7 at Syracuse in 2021. Harmon (14 points per game) was the leading scorer for a 28-9 Utah Valley team. Domask (15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds per game, 35.9% 3-point) brings experience from the Missouri Valley Conference.
INDIANA
Going Out: G Tamar Bates (Missouri), F Nathan Childress (Indiana Wesleyan), C Logan Duncomb (Xavier), F Jordan Geronimo.
Coming In: C Kel’El Ware (Oregon), C Payton Sparks (Ball State).
Synopsis: The Hoosiers have taken care of the frontcourt holes left by Jackson-Davis and graduated Race Thompson, but major concern is still there as no shooters have been acquired, an area of need.
IOWA
Going Out: F Josh Ogundele, G Ahron Ulis.
Coming In: F Ben Krikke (Valparaiso).
Synopsis: Krikke (19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds per game) has bulk, but matches it with skill and a decent shooting touch.
MARYLAND
Going Out: G Ike Cornish (Ohio), G Hakim Hart (Villanova), F Arnaud Revaz (Weber State).
Coming In: G Chance Stephens (Loyola Marymount).
Synopsis: Losing Hart, the Terrapins’ second-leading scorer, hurts. Stephens is a project from the West Coast.
MICHIGAN
Going Out: G Isaiah Barnes (Tulsa), C Hunter Dickinson, F Gregg Glenn III.
Coming In: G Nimari Burnett (Alabama), Tray Jackson (Seton Hall), G Caleb Love (North Carolina).
Synopsis: The portal will taketh away Dickinson, but the Wolverines swung for the fences in Love (16.7), who will shoot at will. Burnett and Jackson were spot starters at their prospective schools, but have major-conference experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
Going Out: G Pierre Brooks (Butler).
Coming In: None.
Synopsis: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo famously avoids using the portal to rebuild. The Spartans have all but Joey Hauser back among their primary contributors.
MINNESOTA
Going Out: F Jamison Battle (Ohio State), G Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina), G Jaden Henley (DePaul), C Treyton Thompson (Stetson).
Coming In: Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine), C Jack Wilson (Washington State).
Synopsis: The last-place Golden Gophers lost 29.9 points in the portal. Mitchell (11.4) started every game he played in two years at Pepperdine.
NEBRASKA
Going Out: G Denim Dawson (Tennessee State), F Oleg Kojenets (Wyoming), G Quaran McPherson.
Coming In: F Rienk Mast (Bradley), G Brice Williams (Charlotte).
Synopsis: The Cornhuskers have come out ahead in the portal, losing no one of consequence, but Nebraska gained two scorers in Mast (13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds per game, 35.3% 3-point) and Williams (13.8, 39.7%).
NORTHWESTERN
Going Ou: F Robbie Beran (Virginia Tech), G Julian Roper II (Notre Dame).
Coming In: G Ryan Langborg (Princeton), G Justin Mullins (Denver), F Blake Preston (Liberty).
Synopsis: Northwestern’s fate will be determined by whether Chase Audige and Boo Buie return. Both declared for the NBA Draft, but both can return. If they come back, Langborg (12.7) and Mullins (9.8) will provide major depth.
OHIO STATE
Going Out: G Eugene Brown II.
Coming In: F Jamison Battle (Minnesota), G Dale Bonner (Baylor).
Synopsis: Battle (12.4) is a good add with Big Ten experience. Bonner (4.7) came off the bench for an excellent Baylor squad.
PENN STATE
Going Out: G Caleb Dorsey (William & Mary), G Dallion Johnson (Florida Gulf Coast), F Evan Mahaffey, F Kebba Nije.
Coming In: G Ace Baldwin (VCU), F Zach Hicks (Temple), F Nick Kern Jr. (VCU).
Synopsis: Penn State has a new coach – former VCU boss Mike Rhoades – and he brought Baldwin (12.7) and Kern (5.3) with him from Richmond, Virginia. Hicks (9.3) started all 32 games for Temple.
PURDUE
Going Out: G Brandon Newman.
Coming In: G Lance Jones (Southern Illinois).
Synopsis: Will he or won’t he? Edey’s fate is a shadow over the Boilermakers. Otherwise, Jones comes from Southern Illinois as a solid two-way option.
RUTGERS
Going Out: G Jalen Miller (Oral Roberts), F Oskar Palmquist, F Dean Reiber, G Logan Stephens.
Coming In: G Noah Fernandes (UMass).
Synopsis: No major losses for the Scarlet Knights and a good add in point guard Fernandes (13.4 points, 4.1 assists per game), whose final season at UMass was cut short after 14 games due to an ankle injury.
WISCONSIN
Going Out: G Jordan Davis.
Coming In: G A.J. Storr (St. John’s).
Synopsis: A quiet portal after a disappointing season for the Badgers. Storr (8.8) is a big guard who started just over half of St. John’s games.