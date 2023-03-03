With each Big Ten team having one game left in the regular season, there are 128 different combinations of results available.
Nearly all of them have a different outcome when it comes to Big Ten tournament seeding, which is very unusual this late in the season.
Parity was the way of the Big Ten world, and the inability for the majority of the league to breakaway from one another held all the way to the finish.
Six Big Ten teams — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Northwestern — are tied for second place at 11-8. Michigan State -- more on it shortly -- is a half-game behind at 10-8, with Rutgers in ninth place at 10-9.
Depending on how results play out, every one of those teams except Michigan State and Rutgers could be as high as the No. 2 seed. Every one of those teams except Iowa and Maryland could be as low as the No. 9 seed.
Two-way tiebreakers are based on head-to-head results and, after that, a process of elimination based on the highest-placed team beaten.
Multi-team tiebreakers are based first on cumulative record against the teams you're tied with.
Through no fault of its own, Michigan State might benefit or be a victim when things shake out. Due to the mass shooting on Michigan State's campus on Feb. 13, the Spartans' home game with Minnesota -- originally scheduled for Feb. 15 -- was postponed.
On Monday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo confirmed the game couldn't be rescheduled. So the Spartans will be one game short of the teams that surround them.
"I'm a bit disappointed in the way it's been handled at the Big Ten office. I don't think they did a good job with anybody," Izzo said.
Not having a game against Minnesota, the Big Ten's last-place team with just two conference wins, is a distinct disadvantage for Michigan State. All of the teams around it for tiebreakers beat the Golden Gophers at least once. Rutgers was the only team to lose to Minnesota among that group.
"We'll be the only team that didn't play Minnesota. I'm just disappointed there weren't more options available, but maybe there wasn't able to be? Maybe it's no one's fault, just bad luck for Michigan State and Minnesota. It is what it is," Izzo said.
Several Big Ten teams are also jockeying for NCAA Tournament safety. At least four schools — Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers and Wisconsin — are on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Here's a quick look at best-case scenarios for each school:
PURDUE
• Final game: Illinois at home Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5) wrapped up the outright Big Ten title mid-week. Purdue needs to keep winning, though, as its projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament is under threat, especially from UCLA, winners of 23 of 24 games.
ILLINOIS
• Final game: At Purdue on Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8) do not have a kind set of tiebreakers. A win over Purdue is essential to get a double-bye, but a win doesn't guarantee the double-bye. Losses by Indiana and Maryland would do the Illini a world of good.
INDIANA
• Final game: Michigan at home Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8) have to win to get a double-bye and then need help. They need one of Northwestern, Maryland or Iowa to lose.
IOWA
• Final game: Nebraska at home Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: Tiebreakers are kind to the Hawkeyes. A win over Nebraska guarantees Iowa (19-11, 11-8) a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. There are several scenarios where Iowa can lose and still get a double-bye.
MARYLAND
• Final game: At Penn State on Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Terrapins (20-10, 11-8) have a simple scenario, win and they get the double-bye, lose and they don't. Playing on the road has been a big problem for Maryland as it has only one Big Ten road win.
MICHIGAN
• Final game: At Indiana on Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: Michigan (17-13, 11-8) is fighting a war on two fronts. A win gives the Wolverines a double-bye, but more importantly a win keeps Michigan alive for NCAA Tournament consideration.
NORTHWESTERN
• Final game: At Rutgers on Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: Northwestern's home loss to Penn State on Wednesday was a crushing blow. Like so many, a win is needed to get the double-bye. It is not guaranteed. Northwestern (20-10, 11-8) would also need Michigan to lose.
MICHIGAN STATE
• Final game: Ohio State at home Saturday.
• Best-case scenario: Due to the half-game weirdness, a win doesn't guarantee the Spartans (18-11, 10-8) a double-bye. Michigan State would need Iowa to lose, or Maryland and Northwestern to both lose.
RUTGERS
• Final game: Northwestern at home Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: Rutgers blew a 10-point lead in the final 1:15 at last-place Minnesota on Thursday, and it was a devastating blow. The Scarlet Knights (18-12, 10-9) cannot get a double-bye, so a win is necessary to protect their wobbling NCAA Tournament credentials.
PENN STATE
• Final game: Maryland at home Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Nittany Lions (18-12, 9-10) gave themselves an NCAA Tournament lifeline with a win at Northwestern on Wednesday. Bizarrely, a win over Maryland might drop the Terrapins to a Quad 2 win (Maryland is currently 25th, home wins count as Quad 1 against the top 30), but beggars can't be choosers, and any victory helps.
WISCONSIN
• Final game: At Minnesota on Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Badgers (16-13, 8-11) have to win to avoid playing Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, but the bigger issue is their flagging NCAA Tournament hopes. A loss to Minnesota would be a death blow.
NEBRASKA
• Final game: At Iowa on Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11) have to win and need Penn State to lose to avoid Wednesday night in Chicago. A win would also guarantee at least a .500 record for the first time since 2018.
OHIO STATE
• Final game: At Michigan State on Saturday.
• Best-case scenario: The Buckeyes (13-17, 5-14) cannot escape playing Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament. They have won two in a row and would like to continue to build momentum for a possible long week in Chicago.
MINNESOTA
• Final game: Wisconsin at home Sunday.
• Best-case scenario: The Golden Gophers (8-20, 2-16) could win two in a row and would love nothing more than to mortally damage the NCAA Tournament hopes of bitter rival Wisconsin.