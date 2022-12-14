Most of the Big Ten's men's basketball teams have hit the 10-game mark of their 2022-23 schedule, which roughly denotes one-third of the season is in the books.
For the freshmen in the league, they've had their chance to get their feet wet.
Most Big Ten teams are relying on veterans. There are no Big Ten freshmen among the league's top 10 scorers. That veteran lean is somewhat exacerbated by the transfer portal. Programs no longer have to go through the traditional development process of a four-year player. They merely go shopping for holes when the transfer portal fills up in March.
That doesn't mean, however, there aren't freshmen who are having an impact. Several are making their presences felt, including for the current No. 1 team in the country, Purdue.
Here are the top five freshman who have had a positive impact on their teams. Only one freshman allowed per team:
JETT HOWARD, MICHIGAN
The son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard has done quite a bit to make his dad, and Michigan fans, proud.
Howard is the top Big Ten scorer among freshmen at 15.1 points. He's second in Big Ten 3-point shooting (among qualifiers) at 42.4%.
His 3-point shooting is an indicator his game is nothing like that of his father, who was an intimidating bruiser in the lane in both his Michigan and NBA career. In the Wolverines' last seven games, Howard has taken four of his six shots beyond the arc, while averaging exactly his season average of 15.1 points. He's also been good at avoiding turnovers.
Howard also played hurt. He suffered an unspecified injury in Michigan's loss to Virginia on Nov. 29 but has played through it without a dip in production.
BRICE SENSABAUGH, OHIO STATE
Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 small forward, has been one of the Big Ten's best players off the bench regardless of class status.
Sensabaugh has only started one of the Buckeyes' nine games, but he is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds. The only time Sensabaugh has failed to break double-figures was a four-point effort against Duke.
Sensabaugh did start in Ohio State's controversial 67-66 win over Rutgers on Dec. 8, a game in which the Buckeyes' Tanner Holden hit the game-winning shot after coming from an out-of-bounds position, an illegal play that wasn't called by the officiating crew.
Prior to the controversy, Ohio State put the ball in Sensabaugh's hands for a key late possession that could have put the Buckeyes in front. He didn't make the shot, but confidence in the freshman was evident.
"I feel like he's probably our best guy at creating his own shot. And that's what you're looking for late in games," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
FLETCHER LOYER, PURDUE
While Zach Edey has been grabbing the headlines and the Big Ten Player of The Week honors, the No. 1 Boilermakers have also rode on the coattails of Loyer, a 6-4 guard from Fort Wayne.
Along with fellow freshman Braden Smith, Loyer has brought prosperity to a Purdue backcourt that had question marks entering the season after all-everything Jaden Ivey moved on to the NBA. Loyer is averaging 13.1 points, and he's made 34.4% of his 3-point attempts.
Loyer has been key in Purdue's run to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll. Since Purdue's Nov. 25 win over Gonzaga, Loyer has reached double-figure scoring in all six games. He scored a season-high 22 points in Purdue's tricky overtime win at Nebraska last Saturday, including the Boilermakers' only two field goals in overtime.
"He wanted the ball. Some of those pull-ups he made, Fletch was great," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
CONNOR ESSEGIAN, WISCONSIN
On the squad Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has called "Team Drama," Essegian, a 6-4 guard from Fort Wayne, has been one of the Badgers' go-to shooters.
Essegian, who began playing regular minutes four games into Wisconsin's season, has made 46.7% of his 3-point attempts on his way to a 10.4-point season scoring average.
He's been there in big moments. Essegian clinched Wisconsin's 78-75 overtime victory at Iowa on Sunday with a dunk in the final 10 seconds, part of his 5-for-11, 14-point effort.
JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO, INDIANA
Hood-Schifino's scoring numbers don't jump out as much as some other freshmen. He's averaged 8.7 points, a total explained by the fact Hood-Schifino has struggled with his shot for most of the season.
However, Hood-Schifino's positive impact isn't just tied up in scoring. He's averaged 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making himself productive even as his shot hasn't fallen.
Paradoxically, Hood-Schifino's value has been enhanced by his absence. He's missed Indiana's last three games with a back injury.
Without Hood-Schifino, Indiana has lacked depth in its ballhandling and hasn't had a player with his versatility on the floor. It has hurt the Hoosiers in losses at Rutgers and to Arizona in Las Vegas last Saturday.