INDIANAPOLIS -- If you had hair metal band Poison getting a mention on your Big Ten football media days bingo card, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck gave you something to believe in.
During Thursday’s Big Ten football media days press conference, Fleck brought up the band as the preferred soundtrack for the Golden Gophers’ weight room. The excitable coach weaved his way through all manner of things Gophers, but the question he knew he’d have to confront wasn’t long in coming.
A report from Front Row Sports on Wednesday alleged a toxic culture within the Minnesota locker room. Among the charges were an alleged adherence to a cult of personality around Fleck, pressure on the athletic training staff to get injured players back quickly and allegations of institutional indifference.
Meanwhile, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly staring down a four-game suspension to start the season due to misleading statements provided to the NCAA over minor violations committed within the Wolverines' program.
The coaches took completely different approaches to questions asked about their issues. Not surprisingly, Fleck was talkative, while Harbaugh was close-to-the-vest.
The Minnesota story, which did not have any accusers going on the record, alleged there was a “Fleck Bank” in which good deeds awarded players coins that allowed them to “buy” their way out of things like positive drug tests and other misdeeds.
Fleck defended himself by mentioned the Fleck Bank and worked his way from there.
“The Fleck Bank, mostly used in 2017 and '18, was an analogy used in a team meeting talking about the more you invest into a program, the better experience you're going to get out of it,” Fleck said. “There was no currency ever exchanged. There was no coins that ever existed. It was an analogy simply to explain investment for life, a life lesson of investment. Simply that.”
Fleck said Minnesota takes “punishment” out of the hands of the coaches.
“No one ever got out of any type of punishment for that. And just so everybody knows, in punishing our football team, that word 'punishing,' in fact, our athletic department has taken over our disciplinary-type actions,” Fleck said. “We do not use physical activity to discipline our players at the University of Minnesota. And we have never done that.”
Fleck kept up his passionate defense.
“These allegations are baseless,” Fleck continued. “This is a similar story that gets peddled every single year, and the majority of the players have been dismissed or removed from our football team.”
As for Harbaugh, he acknowledged what is hanging over him, but said almost nothing about it.
“I’m not allowed to talk about any aspect of that on-going situation. I’m with you. I’d love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time,” Harbaugh said.
If suspended, Harbaugh would miss non-conference games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green as well as the Big Ten opener against Rutgers. All are home games.
FIRST-YEAR COACHES
There are four new coaches in the Big Ten, though one is Northwestern interim coach David Braun, hired hastily after Pat Fitzgerald was fired July 10.
The three coaches brought in the traditional way -- Purdue’s Ryan Walters, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell -- spoke consecutively during the media day press conferences.
“I'm excited just to start this new journey, to figure out what it is like to be a head coach in this great conference that is filled with tradition and history and excellence,” said Walters.
Rhule acknowledged the mission in recapturing the Cornhuskers’ faded glory. Nebraska hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, a fall from grace that would have seemed impossible in the 1990s when the Huskers were regularly competing for or winning national championships.
“I think there's something bigger for us at Nebraska. There was a time when Nebraska football was feared, and we certainly want to get back to that,” Rhule said. “But we're not at that point yet. We're at a point where I believe we have to take back the respect of what it means to play Nebraska and to be at Nebraska. I want people to respect when they see that white helmet with that red N on it.”
Fickell leads a Wisconsin program that isn’t as far removed from winning tradition as Nebraska is, but that is under going a philosophy change. Fickell is trying to convert the grind-it-out Badgers into more of a passing team, utilizing a so-called Air Raid offense.
“Why do that? Why not? To the normal fan, it’s going to look different. Whether it’s two or three tight ends. Two backs in there, maybe the tradition of Wisconsin has been to the ability to spread things out,” Fickell said.
OHIO STATE-MICHIGAN GAME MOVE
On Wednesday, Ohio State coach Ryan Day told the media given the new scheduling format the Big Ten will use when USC and UCLA enter the league in 2024, the Michigan-Ohio State game -- the Big Ten finale for eons -- should be potentially be moved earlier in the schedule.
The rationale was, without divisions, the Buckeyes and Wolverines could play on back-to-back weeks.
Harbaugh was asked about the idea Thursday.
“We’ll play that whenever it’s scheduled. We know we’re going to play it every season at least once, but I don’t have a particular opinion on when it should be played,” Harbaugh said