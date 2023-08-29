BLOOMINGTON -- Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh begins a university-imposed three-game suspension later this week as the No. 2 Wolverines begin their season at home against East Carolina.
Despite the suspension, which Michigan hopes will head off further punishment from the NCAA after a supposed agreement with Harbaugh on his sanction fell through, the Michigan head coach spoke to the media Tuesday.
He began with a call to arms.
“I want to take this opportunity to speak about the big picture, much bigger than any one game, bigger than any game this season. The issues I see affecting college athletics, college football and, more specifically, the student-athletes — the talent,” Harbaugh said. “I first started mentioning back in 2020 and then again in 2022 at the Big Ten Media Days. I continue to advocate for that today -- a system of revenue sharing with the student-athletes.”
The idea of revenue sharing is controversial in college sports. Currently, athletes have the ability to monetize their name, image and likeness outside the bounds of being directly compensated by the universities they attend. NIL itself has only been permitted since 2021.
Harbaugh cited the change in how college football has monetized itself over the last half-century. Indeed, the Big Ten will begin its seven-year, $7 billion dollar media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC with the first round of football games this weekend. Big Ten athletic departments have never been so financially flush.
Harbaugh also tied his belief in the quest for diversity.
“Don't exclude the student-athletes from the profits. In my opinion, you can't say you're about diversity, equity and inclusion if you aren't willing to include the student-athletes in revenue sharing,” Harbaugh said.
Apart from opposition from the NCAA and the universities themselves to revenue sharing, it is unknown how it could be realistically applied. There are concerns over Title IX, whether each athlete would be compensated equally or based on their appeal and the state of non-revenue sports.
There are devils in the details, but Harbaugh believes they can be overcome.
“It's a shortsighted view of history to presume a system of revenue sharing would topple the current structure,” Harbaugh said.
To that point, the ninth-year Michigan coach drew on his experience as an NFL player from 1987-2000. During Harbaugh’s career, the NFL evolved from no free agency at all, to limited free agency in 1989, to full-on free agency as we know it by 1993.
“As an NFL player, I was part of the change in NFL free agency rules and profit sharing with the talent. I lived it. I benefited from it. So did thousands and thousands of players that followed. I think we can all agree that the organizations and the NFL as a league and corporate entity have benefited greatly as well,” Harbaugh said.
While Harbaugh’s opinion alone won’t sway college administrators from their policy on revenue sharing, his is an influential voice in advocating for the change.
OHIO STATE QB SITUATION
While some schools continue to hold their cards close to the vest as far as their starting quarterback is concerned, a major domino fell at No. 3 Ohio State.
Or did it?
On Tuesday, Ohio State coach Ryan O’Day said Kyle McCord will start as the Buckeyes visit Indiana on Saturday. Not that the Buckeyes have put Devin Brown on the shelf. He will play, too, proving the Indiana game represents a stage of the battle, not its conclusion.
“Kyle McCord will be the starter for the Indiana game, and Devin Brown is going to play in the game. Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks of showing consistency, but Devin throughout the body of preseason and practice shows he deserves to play,” O’Day told the Ohio State media.
McCord made one start in 2021 against Akron in place of an injured C.J. Stroud. He has played in 12 games overall for the Buckeyes with a career completion rate of 70.6%.
Brown, a sophomore, played two games in 2022. O’Day did not reveal how the snaps will be allocated Saturday.
OTHER QB BATTLES
Other quarterback battles in the Big Ten remain unclear -- at least publicly.
Penn State has not named a starter between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula, though Allar is widely assumed to be the guy, even if Penn State coach James Franklin hasn’t said so.
Indiana and Michigan State have taken a similar tack by not publicly naming their choice. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen indicated there was a winner between Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby. It would be a surprise if it wasn’t Jackson, a Tennessee transfer who was brought to Bloomington to solidify the position.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has said he will not reveal the choice between Noah Kim and Katin Houser before the Spartans begin their season against Central Michigan on Friday.
Northwestern is still deciding between Ryan Hilinski, Brendan Sullivan and Cole Freeman. The Wildcats play at Rutgers on Sunday.