The Big Ten has reached the midpoint of the conference season. Every school has played nine to 11 games of the 20-game slate.
What do we know we wouldn't have known Nov. 7 when the season began? Quite a bit.
It's doubtful anyone had Purdue as not only the Big Ten pacesetter but as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. The Boilermakers, picked fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll, are 21-1 and have a 3 1/2-game lead atop the conference.
Past the Boilermakers, the Big Ten is chock full of good but very little great.
Indiana, the preseason favorite, was the only other Big Ten school in Monday's AP Top 25 poll, but the Big Ten has nine teams in the top 50 of the NCAA NET rankings. The efficiency rankings favor the Big Ten, too. On Monday, kenpom.com had 10 teams in its top 50.
What its meant are competitive league games, unpredictable outcomes, and cannibalism that has hurt the conference in the polls, but will likely help come tournament-bid time.
Here's a look at each Big Ten school at the halfway mark. One note? All numbers included are conference-only statistics:
ILLINOIS
• Synopsis — The Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4) have won six of seven after an inconsistent start. Illinois has the second-best field goal defense and rebounding team in the league.
• Best player — Terrence Shannon Jr. The savvy guard has no fear, one of the best drivers in the Big Ten. Shannon (15.8 points per game) not only drives but hits 80% at the line, too.
• Best freshman — Jaylen Epps. While fellow freshman Sincere Harris starts, Epps (8.9 points per game) provides offense off the bench.
INDIANA
• Synopsis — The preseason Big Ten favorite stumbled at 1-4 in Big Ten play with starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson out for part of it. Since then, the Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4) have recovered with a five-game winning streak.
• Best player — Trayce Jackson-Davis. If Zach Edey wasn't in the Big Ten, Jackson-Davis would be a runaway choice for conference player of the year. Edey is more devastating, but Jackson-Davis (21.4 points, 10 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.7 blocks per game) is more versatile at center.
• Best freshman — Jalen Hood-Schifino. When Jackson-Davis isn't cooking, Hood-Schifino (15.4 points per game, 47.2 3-point %) usually is.
IOWA
• Synopsis — The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) might be the quintessential baseline Big Ten team. Good enough to beat teams like Indiana and Rutgers but inconsistent enough to lose to the likes of Nebraska.
• Best player — Kris Murray. If Edey and Jackson-Davis weren't in the Big Ten ... you get the idea. Iowa's swingman (22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds per game, 51 field goal %) .
• Best freshman — Dasonte Bowen. Freshmen aren't part of the equation on a veteran team. Brown (1.6 points per game) is one of the few to play.
MARYLAND
• Synopsis — The Terrapins (14-7, 5-5) have multiple scorers but can't win away from XFinity Center. Maryland is 5-0 at home and 0-5 on the road.
• Best player — Jahmir Young. Young (18.5 points per game) has been the Terps' only consistent scorer in conference play.
• Best freshman — None. No freshman has played more than six games.
MICHIGAN
• Synopsis — Picked third in the Big Ten preseason poll, its been a rough year for the Wolverines with injuries and little depth. Michigan (11-10, 5-5) might have an inflated Big Ten record with a favorable schedule to date.
• Best player — Hunter Dickinson. Big things were expected from the junior center and Dickinson (17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds per game, 57.4 field goal %) has delivered.
• Best freshman — Jett Howard. Coach Juwan Howard's son is a big guard, rather than imposing power forward the elder Howard was, but Jett Howard (14.2 points per game, 41.7 3-point %) gets the job done.
MICHIGAN STATE
• Synopsis — The Spartans (14-8, 6-5) push almost every Big Ten team to the limit, but injuries have robbed Michigan State of some depth.
• Best player — A.J. Hoggard. While Michigan State's fortunes seem to turn on whether Joey Hauser plays well or not, Hauser has been inconsistent. Hoggard (13.8 points, 5.3 assists per game, 78 free throw %) brings it more on a night-to-night basis.
• Best freshman — Jaxon Kohler. The freshman spells starting center Mady Sissoko and Kohler (3.9 points per game) has his moments.
MINNESOTA
• Synopsis — The Golden Gophers, picked 12th in the preseason poll, have somehow underperformed. Minnesota (7-13, 1-9) hasn't won a Big Ten game at Williams Arena and are in a four-game hole just to escape Day 1 of the Big Ten tournament.
• Best player — Dawson Garcia. The 6-foot-11 forward edges this as he's averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. He's also currently out with an ankle injury.
• Best freshman — Joshua Ola-Joseph. One of four freshmen to play 10 minutes or more, Ola-Joseph (7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds per game) shows promise.
NEBRASKA
• Synopsis — On one hand? The Cornhuskers (10-12, 3-8) are improving, just one Big Ten win away from their 2022 total. On the other? It's still a big hill to climb in Lincoln to get truly competitive.
• Best player — Derrick Walker. One of the few proven veterans, Walker (13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds per game), a power forward, is a live wire in the paint.
• Best freshman — Sam Hoiberg. The son of coach Fred Hoiberg has nearly doubled his point production (4.3 points per game) in Big Ten play.
NORTHWESTERN
• Synopsis — The surprise of the Big Ten apart from Purdue, the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3) have coalesced nicely for coach Chris Collins with an excellent 1-2 punch in the backcourt.
• Best player — Boo Buie. Very hard to pick between Buie and backcourt running mate Chase Audige. Buie (18.2 points, 4.3 assists per game) gets the nod as he's upped his game in conference play.
• Best freshman — None. Northwestern freshmen have combined to play just 28 minutes in conference play.
OHIO STATE
• Synopsis — The Buckeyes (11-10, 3-7) have talentbut haven't jelled in Big Ten play and find themselves in a big hole. Ohio State has lost seven of eight games.
• Best player and freshman — Brice Sensabaugh. While his veteran teammates have struggled, Sensabaugh (19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds per game, 48.3 field goal %) has carried the load for the Buckeyes. He's the favorite to win freshman of the year.
PENN STATE
• Synopsis — The Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5) are another Big Ten team that struggles to export their game. Penn State is 4-1 at home and 1-4 away from the Bryce Jordan Center.
• Best player — Jalen Pickett. Few Big Ten players have the versatility the 6-4 forward has. Pickett (19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists per game, 54.9 field goal %, 40.7 3-point %) does it all.
• Best freshman — Evan Mahaffey. Mahaffey (4.2 points per game) is one of several Nittany Lions who can connect from 3-point range.
PURDUE
• Synopsis — It's not just Zach Edey. Purdue (21-1, 10-1) is a unanimous No. 1 also due to the rapid development of its young backcourt and stifling defense, the Big Ten's best at 61.1 points per game given up.
• Best player — Edey. While Purdue's success isn't all about Edey, it would be crazy think Edey (22.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks per game, 57.9 field goal %) isn't the celestial body around which the Boilermakers orbit.
• Best freshman — Fletcher Loyer. While Braden Smith (9.1 points, 4.6 assists, 90.3 free throw %) has also had a huge influence, Loyer (14.8 points per game) makes Purdue opponents account for the perimeter.
RUTGERS
• Synopsis — The Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) have earned the reputation as the toughest Big Ten team to play. Rutgers is second-best in scoring defense at 63.9 points per game given up.
• Best player — Clifford Omoruyi. Plenty to choose from, but center Omoruyi (10.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks per game) has the highest usage rate and provides grit in the lane.
• Best freshman — Derek Simpson. The only freshman in the rotation, Simpson (4.5 points per game) scored 14 against Indiana in December.
WISCONSIN
• Synopsis — The Badgers (12-8, 4-6) started well but are in free fall, having lost six of seven. Wisconsin doesn't have a consistent scorer to make Greg Gard's low-tempo offense work.
• Best player — Steven Crowl. While Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian and Tyler Wahl get more press, Crowl (13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) has quietly got the job done in Big Ten play.
• Best freshman — Connor Essegian. The Fort Wayne native has drained 40% of his 3-point attempts to average 10.7 points.