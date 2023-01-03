The Iowa men's basketball program announced Tuesday forward Patrick McCaffery will take an indefinite leave of absence to deal with anxiety.
McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, announced his intent in a joint statement with his father released by the university.
"I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself," Patrick McCaffery said.
McCaffery had played all 14 games for Iowa. He's averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, third-best in both categories for the 8-6 Hawkeyes.
In his statement, Patrick McCaffery went into detail about the ordeal he has endured.
"The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities," Patrick McCaffery said. "My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now."
Fran McCaffery is fully supportive of his son's decision.
"Patrick is one of the millions of people who battle through anxiety on a daily basis. It has become more noticeable on and off the court over the past couple weeks," Fran McCaffery said. "Patrick has the full support of his family, coaches, teammates and administration as he fights through this.
"All of us admire his courage and willingness to be open about this struggle, and we hope others know that they are not alone. We will be with him every step of the way.”
Patrick McCaffery isn't the first college basketball player to acknowledge the struggle with anxiety. Among others, former UCLA player Jalen Hall retired from basketball in April 2021 due to anxiety and depression. In the NBA, Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan, then with Toronto, acknowledged his struggles with anxiety in 2018.
Patrick McCaffery, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when he was a teenager, said he'd be back when he was ready.
"It might be two games. It may be four games. It may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer,” Patrick McCaffery said.
RUTGERS DOES IT AGAIN
Purdue reached the No. 1 ranking in December 2021 only to have unfancied Rutgers ruin the moment almost before it started with a 70-68 victory via a Ron Harper Jr. game-winner at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
On Monday, Rutgers played No. 1 Purdue again. This time, the Boilermakers had been top-ranked for almost a month, and the game was at Purdue's raucous Mackey Arena.
It didn't matter.
The Scarlet Knights haunted the Boilermakers again. Unranked Rutgers defeated Purdue 65-64, this time via a Cam Spencer 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left.
"(Rutgers point guard) Paul (Mulcahy) has been through some wars, (power forward) Cliff (Omoyuri) and now we've added Cam to the equation, who is tough," said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell, who also earned his 300th career Division I win in the contest. "In our league, you play great teams every night and you have to be up for the task. For a 40-minute war.
"When you defend, good things happen."
In an example of a team building on one big win leading to another, Spencer -- who transferred from Loyola (Maryland) -- said Rutgers' win over Purdue last season was prominent in his recruitment.
"I definitely heard about it in the recruiting process. It was a cool game for sure. I looked up all of the college basketball scores and saw that Rutgers beat Purdue. I looked up the highlights, and it was one of the better games I've seen. To do it again, at Purdue, is pretty cool," Spencer said.
Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) is proving to be a very difficult conference foe. The Scarlet Knights drummed Indiana in December and were only beaten by Ohio State on Dec. 8 via a last-second shot the Big Ten later admitted shouldn't have counted.
The Buckeyes' Tanner Holden caught the pass directly after re-entering the floor from an out-of-bounds position, which is illegal. The officiating crew didn't catch it live.
Rutgers also clearly has the number of the Indiana-based Big Ten teams. The Scarlet Knights have won five of six against Purdue and have won six in a row against Indiana.
WEEK AHEAD
Big Ten play is well and truly on. Four schools (No. 1 Purdue, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 15 Indiana and No. 24 Ohio State) find themselves in the Associated Press Top 25.
Prior to Tuesday's games, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan haven't lost in conference play. Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota haven't yet won, though it's early.
Purdue will try to bounce back in the lone Big Ten ranked matchup of the week as it visits Ohio State on Thursday.
Michigan, 2-0 in conference play after an 81-46 destruction of Maryland on Sunday, has an intriguing home game against Penn State on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions are 2-1 in the Big Ten and fresh off an 83-79 victory over Iowa.
Of the winless teams, Illinois -- paradoxically receiving votes in the Top 25 but 0-2 in Big Ten play -- has an important home test against Wisconsin on Saturday.
Iowa, which recently got top scorer Kris Murray back, similarly has a home showdown with Indiana on Thursday to avoid dropping to 0-4. The Hoosiers will be coming off of a 13-day hiatus.