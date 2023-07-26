INDIANAPOLIS -- The big theme at Big Ten Media Days was the introduction of its new media rights partners. The Big Ten begins its seven-year, $7 billion deal with Fox, CBS and NBC this season. Fox, which runs Big Ten Network and which has carried Big Ten games since 2011, will feature the Big Ten in its Big Noon Kickoff.
CBS will carry Big Ten games in the important 3:30 p.m. broadcast window. NBC will broadcast Big Ten games in prime time.
Talent from all three networks were on hand as they alternated presenting the coaches to their press conferences.
Though the Big Ten’s deal will include games on the Peacock streaming service as well as traditional cable nets like FS1 and the Big Ten Network, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti stressed part of the strength of the deal is Big Ten exposure on network television, an oft-overlooked venue in a day and age where streaming options often get the headlines.
“The power of broadcast TV cannot be under-estimated. Last season, 27 of the 30 most-watched telecasts were on broadcast TV,” Petitti stated. “This season, the Big Ten will have more football games on broadcast TV than any other conference, projected at 34. When the new deal is fully implemented in 2024, we are projecting 45 broadcast TV games each season. Fans will move seamlessly from Fox to CBS to NBC.”
IOWA GAMBLING
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz addressed one issue hanging over his program -- a gambling investigation announced in May involving athletes at both Iowa and Iowa State.
“We don’t know what the outcome is going to be. No one condones gambling, especially on the college game,” Ferentz said.
It is unknown how many Iowa football players are affected.
“It’s not a large amount of players,” Ferentz said.
Ferentz did make a pitch that perhaps the penalties for gambling need to be scrutinized.
“I’ve learned a lot about gambling. Our world has changed dramatically. We live in a different world,” Ferentz said. “I’m hopeful this is an opportunity for the NCAA to reconsider two things. What punishments and penalties might be. The bigger thing is an opportunity for a better education process.
“It’s not going away, it’s going to continue to grow. We want to compare it to marijuana policies where you don’t want someone to develop into an issue, but I hope the policies reflect on what’s best for college athletics.”
FOOTBALL TALK
Amidst the weighty topics being discussed, football itself was addressed, too. Most notably, quarterback battles at powerhouses Penn State and Ohio State.
One enterprising reporter tried to get Ohio State coach Ryan Day to tip his hand by asking who his backup quarterback would be.
“I figured you’d try it that way. The other ways haven’t worked as well,” Day joked.
Ohio State’s battle is likely between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.
“They both have had very good summers and shown leadership. We’d like for someone to emerge quickly, but we’ll have to wait until we get on the field,” Day said.
Day was non-committal about whether he’d rotate quarterbacks.
Penn State’s decision is between Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.
“The sooner the better on deciding, but we’re not going to rush a decision,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We grade everything at every practice. All of the data will be there, and you’ll trust your gut with the data.”