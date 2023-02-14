Even going into the 2022-23 season, with no injuries to account for, nor all of the usual bumps in the road, great things were not forecast for the Minnesota men’s basketball team.
The Golden Gophers were picked to finish 12th in the preseason media poll, just ahead of Northwestern and Nebraska. Minnesota lost two of its three leading scorers from a team that was 13-17 in 2022. Only three players overall returned from the previous season, and the Gophers had six freshmen on the roster.
However, Minnesota’s saga has been even rougher than anyone could have guessed in November.
While the Big Ten has had parity in its ranks, Minnesota hasn’t been a part of it. The Gophers (7-16, 1-12 Big Ten) are buried in last place, two games behind disappointing Ohio State.
Contributing to Minnesota’s woes have been injuries and illnesses that have left the Gophers often critically under-manned.
Only four players have played all 23 games, and only one of those — guard Ta’Lon Cooper (10.5 points per game) — is among Minnesota’s leading scorers.
In its last six games, Minnesota has played no more than eight players. The Gophers only had seven players available in two January losses to Michigan and Indiana.
Leading scorer Dawson Garcia has not played since Jan. 22 when he suffered an ankle injury at Michigan.
COVID-19 has recently ravaged the Gophers. They were forced to cancel their game at Illinois last Wednesday.
Through it all, Minnesota has lost eight in a row and 10 of 11 since Big Ten play resumed in early January.
“It’s never, ever easy to lose, but I think coaching is an interesting deal. You get rewarded and find rewards within small victories within the game,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said after Sunday’s 68-56 loss to Iowa.
Johnson noted three of the players shouldering heavy minutes for the Gophers are freshmen — guard Jaden Henley and forwards Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne. Other Big Ten coaches have taken notice.
“Those other kids are gaining confidence. They’ve got a really good freshman class. They’ve got some size, and they’ve got some speed. They fight you on defense. You’ve got to make shots to beat them,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Tuesday.
Johnson admires how his freshmen have responded to what’s been thrown at them.
“When we’re rolling out with the three young guys and to see them battle and I’m coaching them like they’re juniors, which probably isn’t fair, but I’m excited to finish this thing the right way,” Johnson said. “As the leader, you have to push through. Adversity is what it is. You have to surpass it.”
While Minnesota has been beaten by 20 or more in five Big Ten contests, it has had its moments.
Even with seven players, Minnesota nearly won at Michigan and at home against Indiana, losing both by four. Two other Big Ten losses were by a possession or less. Its lone win was a road victory at Ohio State.
“They want to win. That’s the biggest thing. They know they put themselves in position. If there’s any frustration, they understand that some of those detail things, especially late-game, we have to do a better job of,” Johnson said.
The road won’t get easier for Minnesota. Two road games have to be rescheduled, compressing the final weeks of the season. There are opportunities for progress, though, with Penn State visiting Williams Arena and with a winnable game at injury troubled Nebraska.
“I’ve got a good group, and I really believe they’re getting better. It’s never easy to lose. It eats at you and keeps you up at night, but I like what we have,” Johnson said.
TRAGEDY IMPACTS BIG TEN SLATE
Tragedy has had an impact on the Big Ten schedule.
Minnesota was scheduled to visit Michigan State on Wednesday. However, the mass shooting that took place on Michigan State’s campus Monday night — three people were killed and five more were wounded — canceled all Michigan State University activities for 48 hours.
The gunman was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Michigan State’s next scheduled home game is Tuesday against Indiana.
RANKINGS PARITY
In a continuing pattern, only two Big Ten teams (Purdue, No. 3; Indiana, No. 14) were in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. However, four more Big Ten teams received at least one vote.
One to three Big Ten schools have been in the polls since January, but the parity in the Big Ten is reflected in how many schools have received votes or been ranked since Jan. 1.
Purdue has been ranked throughout the year, but Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Rutgers have been ranked, have fallen out or have done both.
Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa and Maryland have all received votes since Jan. 1.
All of those schools except Northwestern were in the Top 25 prior to Jan. 1 as was Michigan. Penn State also received votes early in the season. The only Big Ten programs to not get any AP votes this season are Minnesota and Nebraska.
IZZO ON THE GRIND
On Monday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told a story about how his attitude has changed on the grind of the college basketball season. He went back to when he was a graduate assistant under long-time Spartans coach Judd Heathcote.
“I used to stand in line waiting to shake Bob Knight’s hand because he and Judd were good friends. I never got to do that. It wasn’t one of the things (Knight) did with assistants, but I’d listen,” Izzo recalled. “As we were nearing the end of the season, he’d say, ‘Hey Judd, six. Hey Judd, three. Hey Judd, seven.’ And one day I asked what the hell he was talking about.
“(Heathcote) said, ‘that’s what was the left in the season.’ Me as a G.A., I was so excited to be in Assembly Hall or Breslin Arena or Mackey Arena, I was hoping we had 100 games. Now I look at it and I’d say, ‘Yeah, hey, six, you know.’”
Since Izzo’s graduate assistant days, the season is much longer. Practices and workouts go on nearly year-round. Recruiting is more open-ended. New challenges like NIL and the transfer portal have dramatically changed the job. The season itself is longer.
“These seasons have been so long and I don’t think it’s because of getting older. The league is cramped. It seems like everyone’s tied for something. There’s so much more going on. You’re trying to recruit and looking at things,” Izzo said.