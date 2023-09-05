Judgments after one week of a 12-game college football season have their foundations precariously rooted in sand, but with each Big Ten team having played one game, for the most part, it hasn’t been a showcase for conference offenses.
This is borne out in the NCAA statistical rankings. In the five major offensive team categories – first downs, pass offense, run offense, scoring offense and total offense – the Big Ten has only one team ranked in the top 10 in any of the categories.
Wisconsin is rated eighth nationally in rushing after the Badgers rolled up 314 yards in a 38-17 win over Buffalo.
It’s not just being near the top of FBS that constitutes the slow start. Big Ten teams are largely absent from the top 50 in those major categories.
In first downs, Maryland rates 18th as the Terrapins moved the sticks 30 times in a 38-6 win against FCS-level Towson. Penn State did best while playing an FBS opponent with 27 first downs in a 38-15 victory over West Virginia.
No Big Ten team ranks in the top 20 in passing. The Nittany Lions are best among Big Ten schools in 23rd after throwing for 332 yards against the Mountaineers.
Once you get past Wisconsin, Nebraska had the next-best rushing offense with 181 yards in a 13-10 loss at Minnesota last Thursday.
In scoring offense, Maryland, Penn State and Wisconsin are tied for 41st after each scored 38 points. The Terps, Nittany Lions and Badgers are also the only Big Ten representatives in the top 50 in total offense.
Apart from a one-week aberration and small statistical sample size, why is the Big Ten absent from the nation’s best offenses?
For one, there were three conference games, so the caliber of competition was higher for nearly half the conference.
Several teams also debuted or reinstated new quarterbacks as starters. Minnesota, Michigan, Rutgers and Maryland were the only schools starting the same quarterback who led them in attempts in 2022.
And then some teams just weren’t very good in executing their offenses.
Ohio State, for example, expected to have a prolific offense with the likes of 1,000-yard receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, managed just two touchdowns in a 23-3 win at Indiana and was 2-of-12 on third-down conversions.
Third down was problematic for the majority of the conference. Half of the conference had a conversion rate at 33.3% or below.
Not surprisingly, the teams that were best on third down were the ones with experienced quarterbacks. Michigan (60%) with J.J. McCarthy and Maryland (50%) with Taulia Tagovailoa.
‘PRIME’ TIME FOR NEBRASKA
The highest-profile Big Ten game of Week 2 will be in Boulder, Colorado, as Nebraska renews acquaintances with former Big 12 rival Colorado.
The rivalry renewal was how the first game between the two since 2019 was originally billed. Now, it’s all about the Cornhuskers’ entry into the Prime Time universe.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about bringing the spotlight on himself, nor has he been lacking in backing up the hype.
Sanders took the Buffaloes, winners of just five combined games in the previous two seasons, to Texas and beat then No. 17 TCU 45-42 on Saturday.
Now, having added a bit of substance to the style, Sanders is the hottest topic in college football. Just how he likes it and he is not missing the chance to capitalize with the Huskers coming into his new house and the Buffaloes sporting a new No. 23 ranking in the Associated Press poll released Tuesday.
“I’ve learned the severity and the serious nature of this rivalry. I’m embracing it 100%. This is personal. That’s the philosophy of this week,” Sanders said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule knows his team is walking into what is likely to be a frenzied and re-energized fan base in Colorado.
“I’m excited to see our guys handle that environment and match that environment,” Rhule said. “This can’t be about tempo. This can’t be about altitude, playing a ranked opponent or being on the road. It just has to be football.”
PENN STATE LATE TD
With six seconds left in Penn State’s 38-15 win over West Virginia, Nittany Lions backup quarterback Beau Pribula scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Bad sportsmanship? Some thought so. There were others who speculated about the point spread as the Nittany Lions were favored by 20.5 points. The touchdown was the deciding factor in covering the spread.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown wasn’t a big fan.
“I wouldn’t have done it, but it doesn’t bother me. I just think stuff like that comes around and goes around. At some point, it’ll come back around. When? I don’t know,” Brown said after the game.
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked about the touchdown in his weekly press conference Tuesday.
“For me, I believe that my responsibility in those type of situations is to get my 2s in the game. I think once those 2s get in the game, then they deserve the right and the chance to play and compete. That's what I believe,” Franklin said. “I believe that from the opening kick to the last whistle, you compete and you play.”
Franklin said if he still had his starters in, he would look at it differently.