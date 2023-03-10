CHICAGO – During a 1-14 stretch from Jan. 5 to Feb. 26, Ohio State played its way from possible Big Ten contender into anonymous irrelevance.
If there was ever an example of what a conference tournament can do to reinvigorate a moribund season, the Buckeyes are Exhibit A.
Ohio State, the 13th seed in the field, won its third game in a row, a 68-58 victory over No. 4 seed Michigan State on Friday in the second quarterfinal game of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center.
The Spartans followed the way of Wisconsin and Iowa on their way out the Big Ten Tournament door at the hands of an inspired group of Buckeyes.
How inspired? On Friday, Ohio State won despite not having the services of leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh, who complained of a knee injury late in Ohio State’s win over Iowa on Thursday.
Bruce Thornton scored 21, while Roddy Gayle Jr. and Justice Sueing contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Gayle’s performance was a career-high.
“We have a lot of players on this team that can step up to the plate. Roddy did it,” Sueing said.
Zed Key, Ohio State’s 6-foot-8 forward, also didn’t play.
Ohio State, not noted for its defensive prowess, held Michigan State to 31% shooting in the first half and never looked back.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann has finally had some roses to smell after a season that had a bad stench.
“I came out before this game and said, 'Man, what an incredible experience for our freshmen to be in this environment, to see this, to see the game before, the Rutgers-Purdue game,' incredible environment,” Holtmann said.
Two previous No. 13 seeds made it to the quarterfinals before, but never has a No. 13 seed made it to the semifinals since the Big Ten Tournament went to a 14-team format in 2015.
“This is just invaluable experience for these young guys," Holtmann said. "You don't love college basketball if you're not chomping at the bit to get out there and compete. So I love that for our guys.”
SENSABAUGH EXPLAINED
Holtmann said Sensabaugh asked out of Ohio State’s win over Iowa on Thursday. The assumption was Sensabaugh was tired, but it was soon discovered he had a possible knee issue.
“He was evaluated by our medical staff. They decided, rightly and smartly, to keep him out for the rest of the game,” Holtmann said. “(He was) evaluated last night. Our medical staff evaluated him again this morning. And he's getting testing done tonight.”
Sensabaugh averaged 16.3 points for the Buckeyes this season.
NOT CHALK IN CHICAGO
Penn State advanced to the semifinals in an overtime dogfight with Northwestern. The Nittany Lions won 67-65.
The 10th-seeded Nittany Lions and 13-seed Ohio State both made it to the semifinals. No double-digit seed had made it to the semifinals at all since No. 10 Illinois did it in 2008, and there had only been two double-digit seeded teams make it to the semifinals at all until Friday.
RUTGERS MAKES CASE
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell joked the Scarlet nights deserve to make the NCAA Tournament because they have “the best dunker” in college basketball, but the reality is the next 48 hours are going to be torture for the program.
Most bracketologists have Rutgers in the field of 68 but just barely. The Scarlet Knights are a popular choice for the play-in round at Dayton at the moment, but that’s before the conclusion of other tournaments that could have further bid stealers – such as Ohio State.
Pikiell feels Friday’s performance by the Scarlet Knights in their 70-65 loss to Purdue is a good example of what Rutgers (19-14) has done all season to be competitive.
“I think we've played good really all year long. We went on the road and beat Northwestern in a tough place. We went on the road and beat Purdue, beat Wisconsin, beat Penn State,” Pikiell said.
What has hurt Rutgers is a late-season swoon. On Feb. 6, the Scarlet Knights were ranked 24th nationally and were 16-7 overall.
Rutgers lost starting forward Mawot Mag in a Feb. 4 game against Michigan State. Since then, the Scarlet Knights are 3-7.
Recent results no longer factor into NCAA Tournament consideration as they once did, but losses still hurt. Pikiell thinks the Big Ten’s overall strength can carry the day.
“We've got 19 wins in the best league in the country, most competitive league from top to bottom. This league is unbelievable,” Pikiell said.