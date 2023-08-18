BLOOMINGTON -- The new normal in college athletics? Transfers. The new normal in college football? Transfer quarterbacks.
It isn’t just transfer quarterbacks who are filling rosters, of course, but the transfer portal gives every team a chance to hit a lotto ticket if it plays its transfer portal cards right when it comes to signal-callers.
As many as six Big Ten teams could be helmed by transfer quarterbacks in 2023. All but one of those teams reside in the Big Ten's West Division -- Indiana being the exception in the East Division.
Or it could be far fewer. Not all transfers are created equally. Some are anointed as QB1 right away. Others have to fight for it.
Here’s a look at where Big Ten programs stand in their transfer quarterback sagas:
SET IN STONE
Though Purdue hasn’t officially announced it, count Purdue quarterback Hudson Card in the will-start column.
The Texas transfer has been the presumptive starter from the time the Boilermakers signed him. Card played 12 games for the Longhorns in 2022 as he passed for 928 yards, including six touchdowns and only one interception.
“It’s an offense that’s fast paced. We’re going to go quick. We’re going to spread the ball around and be really detailed about what we’re doing on each play,” Card said.
There’s also no ambiguity at Nebraska as Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims takes over in Matt Rhule’s first season as head coach in Lincoln.
Sims is a dual threat. He threw for 4,464 yards over three years with the Yellowjackets. He also rushed for 1,152 yards. Via the air and ground, he accounted for 41 touchdowns.
Sims will wear No. 7 for the Cornhuskers. Players who wear single-digit numbers are considered to be team leaders as Rhule endeavors to bring a new tradition to Nebraska.
“I was honored. I was one of the first guys voted. When you just transfer to a school and your teammates think that highly of you, it says something about you. I was humbled,” Sims said.
Wisconsin has moved on from long-time starter Graham Mertz (now playing for Florida). Three transfers were brought in, but SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai was the prohibitive favorite to be the starter.
Nothing in fall camp has changed that. Mordecai, who was a reserve at Oklahoma for three years before starting for the Mustangs in 2021-22, threw for 7,791 yards in those two seasons. He threw 76 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
“I would describe Tanner as the ultimate competitor,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “At that position, you have to control emotions. He’s been around. He’s done it. He’s always going to continue to get better.”
STILL FIGHTING FOR QB1
Some teams still haven’t decided if their transfer QB is their guy. One team has two different transfers in competition.
Illinois recruited Luke Altmyer from Ole Miss. Altmyer was not a starter for the Rebels. He played four games in 2021 and 2022, peaking at 192 passing yards in 2021.
His job is not assured. He’s in a battle with Ball State transfer John Paddock. Paddock, a graduate transfer, started the 2022 season for the Cardinals, passing for 2,719 yards and 18 TDs against 14 interceptions.
Donovan Leary, a holdover from the 2022 roster, is also competing.
“I’ve been in a lot of competitions in my life. We have a lot of great guys that are talented and gifted,” Altmyer said.
Indiana also has a competition between Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson and holdover Brendan Sorsby. Jackson, the brother of basketball star Trayce Jacskon-Davis, played three games in a reserve role with the Volunteers in 2022. Sorsby has only played one career game.
Indiana coach Tom Allen said nothing has separated the pair in fall camp.
“They both have had things they’ve done well and things where they’re still growing and learning,” Allen said Wednesday.
INJURY CONCERNS?
If healthy, Michigan transfer Cade McNamara would be a lead-pipe cinch to start for the Hawkeyes as they try to jump-start an anemic 2022 offense. McNamara played three seasons for the Wolverines, including as the starter in 2021 when he passed for 2,576 yards with 15 TDs and six interceptions.
However, McNamara suffered a muscle injury in practice on Aug. 12. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz didn’t seem concerned about the severity of it Saturday.
“He doesn’t want to miss time. He doesn’t like not playing or practicing,” Ferentz said. “I’m not alarmed right now.”
Since then, McNamara’s injury has been called a “soft-tissue” injury. That can mean any number of things, from a minor muscle strain to something that could keep McNamara from starting the season for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa is hoping McNamara will give a jolt to an offense that ranked in the bottom 10 in FBS in 2022 at just 17.7 points.