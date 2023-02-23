EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has been soul-searching and looking for a way he and his team could provide solace to a university community that is grieving.
A mass shooting on the campus claimed the lives of three students. Five more are in the hospital fighting for survival.
Izzo, who has always worn his Spartans green-and-white on his sleeve, was given advice by former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon.
“She was telling me you want to hug 15,000 people all the time. I said, ‘Yeah I do. Even more than that.’ She said, ‘Well, the way to hug 15,000 people is for your team to play well in front of them.’ I thought that was a damn good statement, and I told my team that,” Izzo said.
It took some time, but the Spartans lived up to what they wanted to accomplish. Michigan State surged past No. 17 Indiana late in the first half and controlled the second half on its way to an 80-65 victory Tuesday night.
“I told my team if you want to make your people feel better and want to give them a hug, this is the way you give them a hug. I hope all 15,000 people enjoyed the hug,” Izzo said.
In the postgame news conference, Izzo recalled an emotional day. Before the game, he made it clear to his team how important the day was.
“(The players) felt some of the weight. I didn’t mince words. I felt like we were playing for our community, for our alums. I always feel that way, but this took on a whole new meaning. And we’re playing for three people who aren’t with us anymore and five more who are fighting for their lives,” Izzo said. “It’s good when it’s from your heart, but it’s hard when it’s on your shoulders. A couple of times in the pregame talk, I jumped them a bit. I told them it was going to be 40 minutes of focus tonight.”
The players understood what role they had to play in healing from the tragedy.
“It was important to bring Spartan Nation together as a whole. It was important for our whole university and community. Just being here was not just good for us but for everybody around,” Michigan State forward Malik Hall said.
Michigan State extended its pregame ceremonies but only by a bit. There was a moment of silence for the victims, and the Michigan State band played the school alma mater, “MSU Shadows,” before the contest.
Izzo was asked what his emotions were before the alma mater was played.
“I was appreciative that I’m at Michigan State. I wished I could have ran up to the top row and thanked the people that were there,” Izzo said. “All of the bads at times with this job, it was one of those moments where I said, ‘I’m a lucky guy.’ I hoped we could come through for them.”
Indiana led 12-3 early, but a 22-7 run that took Michigan State into halftime gave the Spartans the lead. Izzo was thankful.
“(The shooting) is something that affected the whole country. It’s why schools lit up in green. As a team, we still had to bring the energy. I’m not sure we did that early,” Izzo said. “Our fans got into it a bit. Ty (Walker) hit a couple of long threes. I guess there’s nothing that brings people to their feet -- you’d think it was a monster dunk, but when you’re 5-foot-nothing and you can hit threes like he does? I know I was cheering for him. I’m sure the people in the Izzone (student section) were, too.”
After the game, Izzo cried as the emotions of the previous eight days hit him hard.
Izzo thanked Indiana and coach Mike Woodson for being patient with the pregame ceremonies and for Indiana wearing “Spartan Strong” T-shirts and hoodies during the game.
With a Michigan State win in the books, Izzo hoped the Spartans did their part in bringing some happiness to the university community.
“I just want to make people feel comfortable. Here’s one two-hour period where maybe they forget about the things they had to deal with,” Izzo said. “And they had a chance to enjoy. That’s what sports can do. It doesn’t take away the pain, but maybe it’s an aspirin for an hour or two.
“I’m hoping and praying tonight was that little break.”