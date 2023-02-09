Parity in the Big Ten is reality. Prior to Thursday's games, three games separated 10 teams between second and 11th place in the league.
That means the Big Ten has a lot of teams that still have work to do to avoid having their NCAA Tournament bubble popped.
It also means nearly every team has either paired winning with a losing streak, such as Indiana's three-game losing streak in early January, or has a drastic home-road split, such as Maryland, which has won six of its seven Big Ten games at home.
Ohio State is the one team that has not escaped its tailspin. Entering Thursday's home game against Northwestern, Ohio State had lost four in a row and nine of its last 10.
Picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten preseason poll, the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9) have fallen below .500, giving them the "honor" of being the highest-rated team with a losing record in kenpom.com's rankings at 34th.
What's happened in Columbus? Statistically, the evidence lies in defensive slippage.
In Big Ten games, the Buckeyes rate in the bottom four in 3-point makes and shots attempted, free throws shot and attempted, rebounding and scoring defense.
"I think we've had too many inconsistent moments defensively," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said during his weekly press conference. "(Michigan) opened with two threes, and both of them were fairly well contested. I don't know that there's a specific element to that outside of our transition has to clean up, and our rotations out of our post traps have to get better."
Offensively, Ohio State still rates in the top half of the Big Ten in most categories with one notable exception — assists. The Buckeyes are dead last in the Big Ten with just 9.7 assists per game.
Strangely, Ohio State also ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten in 3-point attempts despite ranking third in 3-point percentage at 38.3% in Big Ten contests.
What the above statistics indicate is a lack of identity. Apart from freshman Brice Sensabaugh (17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds per game), there hasn't been consistency from other Buckeyes. It doesn't help that forward Zed Key has played through a shoulder injury.
Ohio State has also been poor in close contests. Seven of Ohio State's losses were by 10 points or less, including a two-point home loss to Purdue and an overtime defeat at Rutgers.
Ohio State has tried to shake things up. It recently vaulted freshman Bruce Thornton to team captain. Holtmann would not say whom he replaced.
"I just wanted our guys to have a say in revoting for leadership on the team. I just thought it was a good time to do it. And he got a significant number of votes -- the first time we've had a freshman do that," Holtmann said.
Holtmann said the Buckeyes need to tune out rancor and distractions to pull it off.
"You just focus on the work. I don't know that there's an answer outside of focusing on the work and focusing on what we need to get better and improve on. If you focus too much on what has happened, what's ahead of us, I think that can be overwhelming for everybody," Holtmann said.
Here's a look at the other Big Ten teams and their NCAA Tournament prospects. Teams listed in current Big Ten order:
PURDUE
If the Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) could absorb a loss and stay No. 1 in the country, clearly Purdue is a mortal lock to make the tournament as a No. 1 seed.
INDIANA
The only worrying thing for the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5) is they're 4-6 against Quad 1 teams, which could negatively effect their seed. However, the Hoosiers are solidly in when it comes to every other measure.
RUTGERS
The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) also have four Quad 1 wins and are the only team to win at Purdue this season. Rutgers is in.
MICHIGAN
If the Wolverines (14-10, 8-5) are going to make a case, it needs to be made immediately. Michigan is 64th in the NCAA NET rankings and is 2-8 in Quad 1 games. The Wolverines are trending the right way with three straight wins, but right now, they're out.
ILLINOIS
Though they're a half-game behind Michigan, the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5) have a much stronger resume. Illinois is 26th in the NET and has three Quad 1 wins. Illinois is in but has to avoid a bad patch.
NORTHWESTERN
The Wildcats (16-7, 7-5) were solidly in 10 days ago, but they've hit their bad patch with two losses in three entering Thursday's game at Ohio State. The Wildcats are 52nd in the NET but are 5-4 in Quad 1 games. They're in but not by much.
IOWA
The Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5) are one of the streakiest teams in a streaky conference. The Hawkeyes are 7-5 in Quad 1 games but also have a historic loss to Eastern Illinois. That loss was embarrassing but not so much it wrecks Iowa's tournament hopes.
MARYLAND
If the Final Four was in College Park, Maryland, the Terrapins would win it all. Maryland hasn't lost at home in a Big Ten contest. Maryland ranks 28th in the NET despite a 3-8 Quad 1 record. Terps are in but, like so many Big Ten schools, can't afford slippage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Even in down years by their standards, the Spartans (15-9, 7-6) always keep themselves in consideration by playing a tough schedule. This year is no exception as Michigan State has a top 50 Kenpom non-conference schedule. The Spartans are in, but it's tenuous.
WISCONSIN
The Badgers (14-9, 6-7) free-fell out of tournament consideration with seven losses since Jan. 7. A much-needed road win against fellow bubble team Penn State on Wednesday mitigated the bleeding, but the Badgers -- just 72nd in the NET -- need to do more.
PENN STATE
The Nittany Lions have been around the bubble all season but fell on the wrong side of it with four losses in their last five games. Penn State is 62nd in the NET and has only two Quad 1 wins. Not good enough for an at-large bid.
THE REST
At this point, Ohio State, Nebraska and Minnesota would all have to make a miracle run in the Big Ten tournament to make the NCAA field.