While the transfer portal has been the catalyst for roster instability from one season to the next, the Big Ten men's basketball scene was relatively quiet in terms of coaching change from the 2021-22 to 2022-23 seasons.
Maryland was the only school to start fresh as Ralph Willard took over the Terrapins after Mark Turgeon's 11-year stay as well as the interim tenure of Danny Manning came to a close last season.
So far, so good for Maryland. Willard's team has made early season noise. Maryland (5-0) won the Basketball Hall Of Fame Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday with an impressive 88-70 victory over Miami (Florida).
The victory came 24 hours after the Terps knocked off a good Saint Louis team 95-67 in the first round of the Hall Of Fame Classic. The Billikens were just outside The Associated Press Top 25 at the time.
For its efforts, Maryland debuted in the Top 25 itself, slotting in at No. 23.
Willard's success should come as no surprise. He's won 485 career games. He led Seton Hall to five NCAA Tournaments during his 12-season stay with the Pirates. He also got Iona's program turned around before he took over at Seton Hall in 2010.
As for what Maryland has done so far, the Terps are among the nation's leaders in both field percentage offense and defense. Maryland has been particularly stingy on the perimeter. Opponents are shooting just 22.1% from 3-point range.
"These guys are working hard at what we're trying to do defensively. It helps that they're older guys, though it hurts sometimes because they've played different systems, but for the most part, these guys have a good feel and they're all big-time players," Willard said after the win over the Hurricanes.
It helps that Maryland has an experienced bunch. Leading scorer, forward Donta Scott (16.8), is one of four seniors among the Terps' five leading scorers. Guard Hakim Hart (12.4), guard Jahmir Young (12.2) and guard Donald Carey (8.4) are the other seniors. Joining them is sophomore forward Julian Reese, who has been excellent at 13.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
"We're still growing," Young said after the win over Miami. "We get after it in practice, which builds our chemistry a lot. We still have a lot to learn, but it's good getting the first five wins. We just have to keep going from there."
RANKINGS EXPLOSION
Only three Big Ten schools were ranked in the Nov. 14 AP poll. However, a flood of Big Ten teams found their way into the national rankings in Monday's most recent poll.
Besides Maryland, three other Big Ten schools debuted. Michigan State, riding high after victories over Kentucky and Villanova, sky-rocketed to No. 12 in the poll. Purdue and Iowa both made their way into the Top 25, taking the No. 24 and No. 25 spots, respectively.
Among Big Ten teams already in the poll, two moved up. Indiana jumped one spot to No. 11, and Illinois moved up three spots to No. 16, despite a loss to Virginia during the week.
MICHIGAN INCONSISTENCY
The one Big Ten school that dropped out of the Top 25 was Michigan. The Wolverines had been No. 20. But, in a late-week collapse, Michigan was beaten badly by Arizona State in the Legends Classic, an 87-62 humiliation at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Wolverines also scraped by Ohio University with a 70-66 overtime win at Crisler Arena on Sunday.
Michigan (4-1) has been wildly varying in form. The Wolverines started the Legends Classic with a 91-60 destruction of Pittsburgh but also struggled to knock off Mid-American Conference neighbors Eastern Michigan 88-83 on Nov. 11.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard wasn't critical of the Wolverines. He's taking the supportive approach.
"I love how our team has responded through every game we've played. We've gotten better in every game we played, and we definitely got better today. We haven't been through overtime," Howard said after the victory over Ohio.
"It's not easy to do. You could be watching and thinking it is easy, but once you step on that floor, you can't change the channel. You're out there now. It's easy to sit in the stands or on the couch and say they should have done this or that. When you're out there, it's a different ballgame," Howard continued.
GAMES TO WATCH
What does Thanksgiving week mean? It's multi-team exempt (MTE) tournament time. Eight Big Ten schools are taking part in MTE's this week.
Ohio State is at center stage as it participates in the rugged Maui Invitational. The Buckeyes faced No. 17 San Diego State on Tuesday. No. 14 Arizona is also on Ohio State's side of the bracket. On the other side, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton and No. 21 Texas Tech.
The annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge also begins next Monday. A highlight is No. 5 Virginia's sojourn to Michigan next Monday, but the big one is No. 1 North Carolina's trip at No. 11 Indiana on Nov. 30, a game that features the preseason favorites in both conferences.