BLOOMINGTON -- No. 10 Wisconsin is in good position to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season men’s basketball conference title heading into the final week of the season.
Credit goes to Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, who is the odds on choice to earn Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. The Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) have excelled in close games, going 13-1 in games decided by two possessions or less.
“That’s an astonishing figure,” Big Ten Network and Sporting News college basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy said on the Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle. “I think that says a lot about the players that are on the floor but also how they are coached and how they are coached to remain cool, how they are coached to believe in their system, how they are coached to believe in each other.”
Even if Wisconsin loses to No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) in its head-to-head matchup late Tuesday night, the Badgers could clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title with the Boilermakers if they win their regular-season finale at home against Nebraska on Sunday. Not bad for a team that was picked to finish 10th in the league when the season began last November.
The emergence of sophomore swingman Johnny Davis (20.5 points per game) has fueled Wisconsin this season, along with the experience of sixth-year senior guard Brad Davison (14.2 points per game) and the steady play of freshman starting point guard Chucky Hepburn (assist-to-turnover ratio of 63-35).
Davis is the likely choice for Big Ten Player of the Year. Hepburn is among candidates for Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors, with Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens and Ohio State guard Malaki Branham.
Wisconsin opened its Big Ten odyssey with a 22-point comeback win at home against Indiana on Dec. 8 and hasn’t looked back.
“They figured it out,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on his radio show Monday night. “After we blew the 22-point lead against them, they went on a roll big time and won a bunch of close of games. I honestly felt like them coming back from down 22, that was a turning point for their ballclub. When they went down, it wasn’t a problem. They seized the moment.”
IZZO TIES KNIGHT
Not only did Michigan State coach Tom Izzo guide the Spartans to a 68-65 upset win against Purdue on Saturday, but he reached a significant milestone in the process.
Izzo tied former Indiana coach Bobby Knight for the most wins by a coach at a Big Ten school by picking up his 662nd win at MSU. He can pass Knight if Michigan State knocks off rival Michigan on Tuesday night.
“It’s a big deal because I have incredible respect for the guys that I came up with, that I idolized,” Izzo said following the Purdue win. “Bobby Knight was on the top of that list.”
Izzo still trails Knight in conference wins. Knight posted 353 Big Ten wins in 29 seasons at IU, while Izzo is at 321 league wins.
ETC.
• The Big Ten is one of only three men’s basketball conferences with at least 100 wins against Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 opponents and has played 235 games against Q1 and Q2 teams, the second-most of any league.
• Iowa forward Keegan Murray was named Big Ten Player of the week on Monday (21.5 points per game, 8 rebounds per game in two wins), while Branham was named Big Ten freshman of the week (23.7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.3 assists in three games.)
