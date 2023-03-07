The polls and the efficiency rankings you hear so much about during the college basketball season? You can forget about those for the time being.
Starting Wednesday at Chicago's United Center, the fate of all 14 Big Ten teams will be decided on the hardwood, not parsed on a spreadsheet as the conference men's basketball tournament begins.
What you can't forget about is the Bracketology element. Seven Big Ten teams are safely in the NCAA Tournament field but are hoping to improve (or shore up) their projected seeding. Four Big Ten teams — Rutgers, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan — can make or break their NCAA Tournament cases this week.
Here's a look at each of the Big Ten teams heading into the tournament:
NO. 1 PURDUE
• What’s at stake?: According to Bracket Matrix.com, a website that compiles a consensus of bracketology websites, Purdue is still a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it is the last No. 1 seed on its board. Future Big Ten member UCLA is nipping at Purdue’s heels, so the Boilermakers can afford no slip-ups.
• The eye test: The Boilermakers (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) rise and fall with center Zach Edey, named Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday, a point driven home during a 4-4 February in which freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer didn’t give Purdue the inside-outside scoring balance it had in a 22-1 start to the season.
NO. 2 NORTHWESTERN
• What’s at stake?: For only the second time in program history, Northwestern is headed to the NCAA Tournament.
• The eye test: The Wildcats (21-10, 12-8) rise and fall on the play of guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige. Depth is a concern in a tournament scenario, even with the double-bye, as the Wildcats only have a seven-man rotation.
NO. 3 INDIANA
• What’s at stake?: Indiana is in the No. 4-seed range for the NCAA Tournament. The Hoosiers would likely have to win the tournament to get to the No. 3 line.
• The eye test: As good as Edey is, Jackson-Davis also bosses the post and is more versatile in attack with his ability to dish and move in the paint. Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino runs hot and cold. The Hoosiers (21-10, 12-8) don’t have great depth and won’t get starting point guard Xavier Johnson back to help that cause.
NO. 4 MICHIGAN STATE
• What’s at stake?: Michigan State is safely in the field in the 7-seed range according to Bracket Matrix.
• The eye test: The Spartans (19-11, 11-8) have won five of seven and are healthier than they've been at any point in the Big Ten season. Michigan State shot best from 3-point range in Big Ten games, but was 12th on 2-point shots.
NO. 5 IOWA
• What’s at stake?: Bracket Matrix has the Hawkeyes in the No. 8-seed range for the NCAA Tournament. Iowa’s six Quad 1 wins give it a solid chance of improving its NCAA Tournament seed.
• The eye test: Iowa (19-12, 11-9) led the Big Ten in scoring at 78.4 points. Forward Kris Murray (20.5) leads a group of five Hawkeyes who averaged double-figure scoring. However, Iowa tripped itself up with some baffling off-days sprinkled throughout the season.
NO. 6 MARYLAND
• What’s at stake?: Maryland is one of three Big Ten teams in the 8-seed range according to Bracket Matrix.
• The eye test: The narrative of the season is Maryland's drastic home-away form. Maryland (20-11, 11-9) was 16-1 at home and 4-10 away from College Park, though the Terps did win two games in a neutral site tournament in November, which gives some hope for Chicago.
NO. 7 ILLINOIS
• What’s at stake?: Illinois is yet another Big Ten team Bracket Matrix has in the No. 8-seed range for the NCAA Tournament.
• The eye test: Illinois (20-11, 11-9) has one of the best guards in the Big Ten in Terrence Shannon Jr. Along with forwards Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins, Illinois was the third-highest scoring team in Big Ten play at 71.2 points. The Illini do foul a lot, second-worst in conference games.
NO. 8 MICHIGAN
• What’s at stake?: Michigan has work to do to get an NCAA Tournament bid. Currently projected as one of the last schools out, the Wolverines need to upset Purdue in the quarterfinals to flip their script.
• The eye test: The Wolverines (17-14, 11-9) were 6-4 in February and were the second-highest scoring team in Big Ten contests. However, Michigan struggles to close the deal. The Wolverines were 2-6 in Big Ten games decided by five points or less or in overtime.
NO. 9 RUTGERS
• What’s at stake?: Since Rutgers lost forward Mawot Mag to a knee injury Feb. 4 it is 2-6. Once a lead-pipe cinch NCAA Tournament team, a one-and-done from Rutgers could prove fatal to its tourney hopes.
• The eye test: Rutgers (18-13, 10-10) wants to slow the game down and grind it out. The Scarlet Knights had the best defense in the Big Ten at 63.9 points against, but scoring is a challenge.
NO. 10 PENN STATE
• What’s at stake?: Five wins in six to end the regular season put the Nittany Lions on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble as the last team in according to Bracket Matrix. Obviously, there is no margin for error.
• The eye test: Guard Jalen Pickett (18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7 assists per game) is not only one of the most versatile players in the Big Ten but in the country. He is the talisman, but Penn State (19-12, 10-10) has to shore up its 12th-ranked field goal defense to have staying power.
NO. 11 NEBRASKA
• What’s at stake?: Not an NCAA Tournament candidate, Nebraska can clinch its first winning season since 2019 with one victory.
• The eye test: The Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11) are in the bottom four of the Big Ten in both scoring offense and defense. Watch out for guard Keisei Tominaga, who runs as hot (and cold) with his shooting as any guard in the Big Ten.
NO. 12 WISCONSIN
• What’s at stake?: Despite a NET ranking of 78, the Badgers are the first team out of the NCAA Tournament field, according to Bracket Matrix. A deep run could change that.
• The eye test: Wisconsin (17-13, 9-11) is offensively challenged, finishing last in Big Ten games in field goal percentage and second-last in scoring. The Badgers had the fourth-best defense.
NO. 13 OHIO STATE
• What’s at stake?: The Buckeyes' only postseason hope is to win five games in five days.
• The eye test: Ohio State (13-18, 5-15) has won two of three, but hasn’t won away from Columbus since Jan. 1.
NO. 14 MINNESOTA
• What’s at stake?: The Golden Gophers are playing for pride and a miracle run.
• The eye test: Minnesota (8-21, 2-17) showed some life in the final week of the regular season with a win over Rutgers and a close loss to Wisconsin.