INDIANAPOLIS -- Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti took over for former conference boss Kevin Warren in April. That’s a time when commissioners tend to be out of the spotlight with spring sports not getting the same level of media attention as football and basketball get.
On Wednesday, for the first day of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Petitti finally got to step into the spotlight.
When he did, he came in firmly on the side of a legislative solution to unresolved questions about college athletics' ability to govern itself going forward.
He also drew a line in the sand when it comes to name, image and likeness -- making a clear definition between what he defines as “true” and “not true” NIL.
“I’ve learned a lot about what NIL is and what it is not. What it is is a great mechanism for student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness through real marking opportunities. We as a conference not only support but celebrate unlimited benefits from true NIL,” Petitti said in his speech to the media. “However, it is important to say that much of what is happening now under the guise of NIL is not true NIL but a move to a play-for-pay system that is driving recruitment and the transfer portal.”
When asked to elaborate further on “true” versus “not true” NIL, Petitti said “true” NIL is defined by “(athletes) taking advantage of marketing rights from local and national companies.”
In other words, endorsements. That is how some athletes earn NIL money, but most are compensated by collectives that operate outside of the university system and beyond the reach of enforcement by bodies like the NCAA.
“This system operates away from and without institutional control and that isn’t required to comply with Title IX,” Petitti said. “As a voluntary membership organization, the NCAA needs to be allowed to enforce its long-standing rules prohibiting inducements and pay-for-play.”
Petitti stressed a legislative solution for this problem and others. Congressional bills have been proposed, but none have advanced to a vote thus far. Many states have passed NIL and/or athlete-compensation laws, but Petitti is in favor of a national solution to standardize off-field rules.
“Meaningful collaboration with commissioners of other conferences and President (Charlie) Baker of the NCAA, legislation is essential to address the changing landscape of college athletics,” Petitti said. “And most importantly to provide the core mission of providing academic opportunities through athletics.”
Petitti rejected out of hand the notion individual states can handle an interstate issue.
“You’re seeing states come forward and pass legislation, but that’s driven by one thing, to create more competitive power in that state. It’s not the right place for us to be,” Petitti said.
Among other matters, Petitti also addressed conference realignment. With the PAC-12 still trying to finalize its media rights situation, moves are on-hold, but the Big Ten is constantly rumored to be in the mix for additional schools.
Oft-mentioned are Oregon and Washington from the PAC-12, which would give the Big Ten four schools on the Pacific coast once USC and UCLA come into the league in 2024.
Petitti poured some cold water, however, on the notion the Big Ten wants to go past a 16-school membership. At least for now.
“All of the direction I’m getting from our leadership on campus is to focus on USC and UCLA. We have a lot of work to do there,” Petitti said. “We have significant work on scheduling our other sports, especially our Olympic sports, to come up with the best solutions.”