ANDERSON — Eli Pancol has quickly found a home in Durham, N.C.
The former Pendleton Heights star is one of five freshmen football recruits who enrolled in January at Duke. And the early introduction to college life has served him well.
So has the instant camraderie.
Pancol has grown particularly close to Darrell Harding Jr., a fellow wide receiver from Winter Garden, Fla., who is also his roommate. In fact, teammates already have begun referring to the pair as “Thing 1” and “Thing 2.”
“It’s like having a bunch of twin brothers,” Pancol said of adjusting to the next level with a group of student-athletes who are experiencing the same things.
It hasn’t always been easy.
Pancol recalls being wide eyed on his first day of spring practice. Like many Div. I newcomers, he was initially stunned by the speed of the game.
After a few moments of wondering whether he really belonged, however, the four-star recruit began to settle in. By Day 2, the nerves were in his past and Pancol was just playing football again.
He’s taken a similar approach to the rigorous academic demands at Duke. Surveying the field and making use of all the tools at his disposal.
“Using your resources,” Pancol said of his best early lesson. “You have so much help out there. You’re never alone.”
The Blue Devils are going through an on-field transition of their own.
Quarterback Daniel Jones — the sixth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft — is the most obvious departure, and Duke also lost all-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker Joe Giles-Harris early to the pros.
The Blue Devils also said goodbye to their top four pass catchers from 2018 — wide receivers T.J. Rahming, Johnathan Lloyd and Chris Taylor and tight end Davis Koppenhaver — making room for plenty of new blood in the aerial attack.
Offensive-minded head coach David Cutcliffe has an impressive resume that includes tutoring both Peyton and Eli Manning during their college careers, and he’s shown he can win consistently at Duke.
The Blue Devils have qualified for a bowl game in six of the past seven seasons, and they’ve won that postseason contest in each of the past three years.
So, while it’s not the tradition of the hallowed basketball program, there’s a wealth of wisdom and experience at Pancol’s disposal.
“It’s gonna be awesome (playing in Cutcliffe’s scheme),” Pancol said. “It’s a blessing to be recruited to such a great program, and Coach Cut is an awesome guy.”
There’s no time to ease into the college game.
Duke opens the regular season Aug. 31 in the 2019 Kickoff Classic against Alabama. That means in the span of three years, Pancol has gone from not playing football at all to preparing to face the nation’s premier college program.
He laughed when that topic came up during a recent telephone interview. But he also made it clear he’s looking forward to the challenge.
“That’s pretty cool,” Pancol said. “Honestly, it’s a great opportunity for me and our team.”
The 6-foot-4 former high jump and basketball star focused on the mental game throughout spring practice.
He’s still learning some nuances like reading defensive coverages that will come along with increased reps. In high school, Pancol’s physical gifts alone often were enough to succeed.
He knows that no longer will be the case.
“Now that everybody is an athlete,” he said, “you have to have the mental part of the game down.”
With the offensive personnel turnover, there could be an opportunity for immediate playing time.
And Pancol is extremely open to a role on special teams. Or any other area in which he might be asked to contribute.
But he’s not putting any unnecessary expectations on his freshman season.
“Just come in and do what I need to do to help us win,” Pancol said.
