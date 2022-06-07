BLOOMINGTON – When center Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to return to Indiana for his senior year, it raised expectations for the Hoosiers for the 2022-23 season.
In leading IU in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots in each of his first three seasons, Jackson-Davis has been unquestionably the most talented and valuable player on the roster. But he’s lacked the support around him in order to vault IU into Big Ten title contention.
Things could be different this season. With a stronger and more experienced cast, the legacy of the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis won’t just be measured by his production in the post but his impact on winning.
“Intensity-wise, we have a great team,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think everyone worked as hard as possible. Just the things we were working on, we ran a lot last year with more emphasis on defense. Having more emphasis on the offensive game plan because our defense is going to carry over from last year. We've just got to speed some of the younger guys up.”
Here’s a look at IU’s centers going into the 2022-23 season:
THE STARTER
In starting all 35 games last season, Jackson-Davis is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to earn second-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten all-defense honors.
This season, Jackson-Davis will get another chance to expand his perimeter game in an effort to draw defenders out from under the basket.
“I just got to get Trayce in a better place because his shot is not that bad, when he shoots it,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I've just got to get him here mentally where he's OK because it's OK with me. If the coach says it's OK, it should be OK with you. So I've got to get him more confident, and I don't think it's going to take away from what he does on the low -- I really don't because he's going to have opportunities to handle the ball. He's just got to be able to make plays when he has it in his hands.”
THE FUTURE
Five-star incoming freshman center Malik Reneau (6-9, 225 pounds) gives the Hoosiers another potential impact frontcourt player. Reneau averaged 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, including 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds at the GEICO High School Nationals.
A lefty like Jackson-Davis, Reneau possesses a strong back to the basket game.
“He has great touch and tremendous footwork, and he uses his quickness to his advantage,” Woodson said. “He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis. Defensively, he is well suited to today’s game. He keeps his man in front of him and can step out in pick-and-roll situations and hold his own. “
THE DEPTH
Logan Duncomb appeared in nine games last season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds in 2.1 minutes per game.
The 6-9, 234-pound Duncomb was a four-star recruit out of Cincinnati Moeller and showed potential in high school for his ability to rebound, run the floor and shoot out to 12 to 15 feet.
He will need a strong offseason of development to crack IU’s talented frontcourt rotation this season.