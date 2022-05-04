BLOOMINGTON – With a new offensive coordinator and a new emphasis on balance on offense, Indiana will look to improve its run game in 2022.
The Hoosiers ranked 12th in the Big Ten in rushing at 114.2 yards per game and 13th in yards per carry (3.2).
With Deland McCullough leaving for Notre Dame during the offseason, new running backs/associate head coach Craig Johnson will look to identify the backs capable of carrying the load this fall. IU lost its top rusher from last season, Stephen Carr (155 carries, 600 yards, six TDs) to graduation. Second-leading rusher Davion Ervin-Poindexter (44 carries, 226 yards, one TD) entered the transfer portal and ended up at Western Kentucky.
Johnson said it took time for IU’s running backs to adjust to the new offense under Bell, but by the end of spring practice in April, the position group was starting to find its rhythm.
“They were a little sluggish with it the first week, which was to be expected,” Johnson said. “I think, and believe strongly, since then they have really done a good job. They are picking it up and starting to play a little bit faster. We are able to put a little bit more stuff in for them to learn from.”
Here’s a look at IU’s running backs going into the 2022 season:
THE TRANSFERS
Shaun Shivers, nicknamed “the worm”, and Josh Henderson are two transfers from Power 5 schools expected to contribute immediately in the run game.
At 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, Shivers is a versatile back with 1,020 career rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry in three seasons at Auburn. Shivers also can catch the ball out of the backfield, with 38 catches for 211 yards and one TD in his career.
Henderson is a bigger back (5-11, 214) who also has averaged 5.1 yards in his career in three seasons at North Carolina.
“They are playing like guys with experience that have been through the ropes, so to speak,” Johnson said. “I think they are doing a really good job with leadership in my group. When they get their opportunities, they are making the plays.”
THE DEPTH
David Holloman (11 carries, 34 yards) and Trent Howland (six carries, 20 yards) will get more opportunities for carries coming off their freshman seasons, as will walk-on Charley Spegal (19 carries, 62 yards)).
David Ellis (126 career rushing yards, one TD), coming off leg injuries that limited him to just three games last season, could be another option if he returns to full health. Ellis sat out this spring.
THE FUTURE
Indiana suffered a blow when four-star Gi’Bran Payne asked out of his letter of intent and transferred to Notre Dame. But incoming freshman three-star running back Jaylin Lucas, an early enrollee, showed speed and playmaking ability during IU’s spring scrimmages.
The 5-9, 185-pound Lucas, from Houma, Louisiana, is a multi-purpose back capable of catching passes out of the backfield and contributing on special teams.