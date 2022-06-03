BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is seeking to create more options at the small forward spot this season.
Miller Kopp started all 35 games for the Hoosiers last season, averaging 6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Kopp improved defensively during the course of season but will need to step up his production to maintain his hold on the starting job.
Here’s a look at IU’s small forwards going into the 2022-23 season:
THE COMPETITION
Kopp will be pushed by junior swingman Trey Galloway for the starting job this season.
The 6-foot-7 Kopp, a transfer from Northwestern, is IU’s best returning 3-point shooter, having made 39 3-pointers and shot 36.1% from 3-point range last season.
But Kopp was unable to provide consistent scoring from the small forward spot. After scoring a career-high 28 points at Syracuse, Kopp scored in double figures just twice in his final 28 games.
Galloway suffered a broken wrist early last season against St. John’s that sidelined him five weeks, but the 6-5 Galloway was an effective scorer and playmaker from the wing, averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds last season with 36 assists.
THE DEPTH
Sophomore guard Tamar Bates and junior forward Jordan Geronimo could both play on the wing in a pinch if IU wanted to go with a three-guard lineup (Bates) or a bigger three-forward lineup (Geronimo).
The 6-5 Bates averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds for IU last season, while the 6-6 Geronimo averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.