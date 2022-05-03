BLOOMINGTON – A new batch of Indiana wide receivers will look to provide some playmaking potential in the 2022 season.
The Hoosiers lost two of their top wideouts from the 2021 season. Ty Fryfogle (46 catches, 512 yards, one TD) entered the NFL draft and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys. Miles Marshall (22 catches, 311 yards) entered the transfer portal and ended up at Miami (Ohio).
What’s left are some younger receivers and transfers who will look to take advantage of opportunities under first-year offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
“Right now, it is identifying the guys that we can count on,” Bell said. “Learning the base fundamentals and techniques within the schemes and really learning how to operate the way we want to operate.”
Here’s a look at IU’s wide receivers going into the 2022 season:
THE TRANSFERS
Cam Camper (Trinity Valley Community College) and Emery Simmons (North Carolina) both performed well during spring drills and figure to have roles in the offense next season.
Camper had 50 catches for 858 yards and four TDs playing two seasons at the JUCO level, while Simmons had 30 catches for 516 yards and three TDs in 30 games at North Carolina.
Camper is a bigger target at 6-foot-2, 201-pounds who is diligent in film study.
“We call him Coach Cam because he is literally in almost every staff meeting we have,” Bell said. “If he is not in class, he is with us. I don't know if I have seen a newcomer receiver be as invested in the process of improving as we have.”
Simmons, at 6-1, 187, is more of a vertical threat.
THE QUESTION MARK
D.J. Matthews didn’t take part in spring drills after tearing his ACL in IU’s 33-31 win at Western Kentucky last Sept. 25. Matthews showed speed and big-play potential in four games for IU last season, finishing with 13 catches for 165 yards and one rushing TD against Cincinnati.
THE DEPTH
Javon Swinton (15 catches, 115 yards, one TD) and Malaki Holt-Bennett (one catch, 29 yards, one TD) are two younger receivers who could get more snaps this season, especially if Matthews doesn’t come back from injury early in the season.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said redshirt sophomore David Baker, a former Indianapolis Scecina standout, had the best spring since he’s been on campus. A two-time, all-state standout, Baker had 31 touchdown catches in his high school career.