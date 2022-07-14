INDIANAPOLIS -- Butler and California have agreed to a home-and-home series, marking the most recent addition to the Bulldogs' strong non-conference schedule for the next two seasons.
Butler will travel to Berkeley, California, for a game with the Golden Bears on Dec. 10. The game time and television assignment will be announced at a later date. Cal will return the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023.
This will be the first matchup between Butler and Cal as men’s basketball opponents. Butler is 15-11 all-time against current members of the Pac-12 Conference. The Bulldogs’ most recent Pac-12 opponent was Stanford in the championship game of the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Butler won that matchup 68-67.
The road trip to Cal joins a non-conference schedule that features the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis, a road game at Penn State as part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games and a home game against Kansas State as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Additional non-conference games will be announced in the coming weeks.
Coach Thad Matta has returned to his alma mater to lead the Bulldogs for a second time. In his 17 years as a college head coach, which includes stints at Butler, Ohio State and Xavier, Matta possesses an incredible record of 439-154 (.740). Matta's teams won 20 or more games in 16 of those 17 seasons, advancing to the NCAA Tournament 13 times.
The Bulldogs return leading scorer Chuck Harris and significant contributors Jayden Taylor and Simas Lukosius from last season's roster. Matta has supplemented that young, talented group of Bulldogs this offseason with the addition of standout transfers Manny Bates (North Carolina State), Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue), Jalen Thomas (Georgia State) and Ali Ali (Akron).