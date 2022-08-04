ROME, Italy -- Butler opened its four-game foreign tour with a commanding 95-61 win Thursday night in Rome. The Bulldogs played several members of the Stellazzurra Basketball Team, who were joined by additional professional players from the area.
The Bulldogs placed five players in double figures, led by Chuck Harris’ 19 points. Myles Tate added 16 points.
Butler trailed 20-18 after the opening 10-minute quarter. With the game tied at 22-22 early in the second period, the Bulldogs took control of the game with a 12-0 run. That opened up a 47-30 halftime advantage, and the Bulldogs never looked back.
The Bulldogs made a total of eight 3-pointers with six coming in the second half as the team from Rome switched to a zone in an effort to slow the pace and limit the transition opportunities the Bulldogs had in the first half.
Butler had a total of 10 players score in the contest, which was played under FIBA rules.
The other players in double figures were Jayden Taylor (13), Jalen Thomas (10) and Myles Wilmoth (11). Coach Thad Matta distributed minutes across his roster in a warm gym that played host to the Bulldogs first of four games over the next week.
The Bulldogs spent Thursday morning touring Vatican City before an early afternoon team meal in advance of the 6 p.m. local tip.
Butler arrived in Rome on Wednesday morning and went straight from the airport to tour the Colosseum followed by a welcome dinner.
The Bulldogs are scheduled for another game Friday at noon ET. The team then heads to Sorrento and eventually Athens, Greece, where the team will play its final two games of the trip.