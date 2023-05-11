INDIANAPOLIS -- The Butler men's basketball team is among the field for the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational, which will be played Nov. 23 through Nov. 26 at State Farm Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Florida.
The Bulldogs are joined in the eight-team field by Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech. Six of those teams were part of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
This will be the 17th year of the tournament, one of 10 college basketball events on the ESPN Events roster of 32 college athletic competitions.
This will be the Bulldogs’ second appearance in the event. In 2013 as part of the event previously named the Old Spice Classic, Butler defeated Washington State in the opening game before falling to Oklahoma State (ranked fifth nationally) and LSU (in overtime).
Butler’s series history with several of the 2023 participants largely stems from in-season, multi-team events. The Bulldogs defeated Virginia Tech in the 2007 Great Alaska Shootout and knocked off Iowa State in the 1987 Blade Classic. Butler’s only meeting with Texas A&M was a loss in the 2021 Maui Invitational (which was played in Las Vegas).
Butler owns a 2-1 series advantage over VCU, which includes a win in the 2011 NCAA Final Four. The Bulldogs and Penn State have split four meetings, with the most recent coming in 2022. Butler has never played Boise State or Florida Atlantic.
The tournament bracket, game times and television assignments will be announced in the coming weeks. More information, including travel packages, can be found on the ESPN Events Invitational web site.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 Butler basketball season are on sale now. The home schedule will feature an increase to 19 games, highlighted by all 10 Big East rivals visiting Hinkle. Butler will also host Texas Tech on Nov. 30 in the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle, and the Pac 12's Cal comes to Indianapolis on Dec. 9. The home schedule will begin with an exhibition game on Homecoming Weekend (Oct. 27-29).