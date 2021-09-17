MUNCIE – After falling for the first time in 10 months last week, the focus for Ball State leading up to its road contest at Wyoming on Saturday was more internal than external.
“We’ve got to get our edge back,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said. “We’ve got to go back to our roots. We’ve got to go back to some of the things that helped us climb a mountain around here. That starts with the smallest and finest of details.”
Those small details were a big reason Ball State went on an eight-game winning streak that culminated with a Mid-American Conference championship and the first bowl win in program history last season.
“We’ve got to play better,” Neu said. “We’ve got to be more physical and more disciplined. We’ve got to execute at a higher level. We’ve got to demand more of ourselves. There’s no secrets. There’s nothing we’re going to be able to magically do from a scheme standpoint. It’s about us playing a better brand of football.”
Ball State will look to find success against a Wyoming team that was picked to finish second in its division and received first-place votes to win the Mountain West Conference. The Cowboys are 2-0 this season and are 22-7 at home since 2016, having won 10 of their last 11 games at War Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a good football team that is very well rounded,” Neu said. “They play complete football. They’re good defensively, they’re good offensively and they’re good on special teams. Coach (Craig) Bohl has done a tremendous job with that Wyoming program. It’s going to be a great challenge for us going on the road.”
INSIDE THE SERIES
Ball State and Wyoming are set to square off for the first time. The Cardinals have only played four games against teams in the currently constructed MWC, all of which have been in bowl games.
Ball State played Fresno State in the 1989 California Raisin Bowl (L, 27-6), Utah State in the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl (L, 42-33), Nevada in the 1996 Las Vegas Bowl (L, 18-15) and San Jose State in the 2020 Arizona Bowl (W, 34-13).
ON THIS DATE
The Cardinals are 4-5 on Sept. 18 in program history, earning wins at Hanover in 1954 (40-6), vs. Indiana (Pa.) in 1965 (26-14), at Miami in 1976 (23-6) and at Ohio in 1993 (24-16).
STRONG START BY STEELE
Freshman running back Carson Steele has emerged as a strong candidate to receive touches out of the backfield in his first collegiate season. Steele has a touchdown in both games against Western Illinois and Penn State. He is one of only two true freshmen in the country to rush for a touchdown in both games to begin the season, joining Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter.
The Greenwood native is one of seven players in the MAC to rush for at least one touchdown in both games to begin the 2021 campaign, joining DeQuan Finn (Toledo), La’darius Jefferson (Western Michigan), Bryant Koback (Toledo), Lew Nichols (Central Michigan), Collin Schlee (Kent State) and Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
ATTACKING THE BALL
Ball State has three of the top 15 tacklers in the MAC in linebacker Jaylin Thomas, safety Bryce Cosby and safety Brett Anderson II. Thomas is tied for 10th in the league with 16 tackles, while Cosby is right behind in a tie for 12th with 15 tackles. Anderson has 13 stops and is tied for 19th.
