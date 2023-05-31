STARLIGHT -- Indiana’s annual event at Huber’s Orchard and Winery in Clark County has become a tradition where the Hoosiers’ coaches have a chance to give a sort of State Of The Union address about their teams.
Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson and football coach Tom Allen did just that, but this time they had company.
Indiana men’s basketball sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson and football running back Jaylin Lucas also made the trip to the scenic knobs above and across the river from Louisville, the first time players have been made available to the media.
The prevailing theme has been change. Both teams will have an infusion of new players. Chemistry building has already begun for football, which concluded spring practices in April. It begins in earnest for basketball next week when summer workouts begin.
For basketball, chemistry building is a matter of getting the Hoosiers’ many new players on the same page. Transfers Kel’El Ware, Payton Sparks and Anthony Walker join freshmen Mackenzie Mgbako, Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps.
“I play a major part. Once we get them assembled in Bloomington, I’ll set the groundwork in terms of what I expect. I don’t know the style of play in terms of exactly where we need to go, but I have a pretty good idea,” Woodson said. “I have to see it on the floor, and I have to put them in different combinations and see who can do what. This summer will be a major trial for our program in terms of putting guys in the best position possible to win.”
Johnson knows he has to be a leader for the new Hoosiers, but he’s excited to do so.
“We have a unique team. It will be more athletic than last year’s team. Kel’El can jump and spread the floor. Mgbako can shoot and score at all three levels. I think we have some pretty solid pieces coming in,” Johnson said.
For football, the challenge is a bit different. Until recently, summer was about the players building chemistry from within. Once spring practice concludes, teams can have little organized activity until preseason practice begins in late July or August.
However, due to the transfer portal, teams can still add players after spring ball concludes. That changes the dynamic of how players have to approach the summer in terms of team building.
“One of our big goals over the next two months is building a connection on our team. Most of our guys will be here by Monday. It adds to the value of what we do in the summer,” said Allen, who noted there is a kind of NFL-style organized team activity now allowable by rule. “We do a re-install on both sides of the ball next Tuesday. It’s just different. It’s a lot of change and you have to adapt. It’s caused us to have a more simplistic approach schematically. You don’t have the luxury of some guys being here all spring long. That’s where you’d better have a system that guys can pick up.”
Lucas is confident the Hoosiers will be able to create the bonds required to improve on 2022’s 4-8 record.
“We’re always moving forward and staying on the constant. We have to have that grit and passion to have that edge,” Lucas said.
Other news and notes from the event, which for the first time, was held in conjunction with Indiana’s NIL collective, Hoosiers For Good. Proceeds went to Hoosiers For Good as well as Rauch, Inc., a New Albany organization that supports people with disabilities:
THE WAITING WAS THE HARDEST PART
Johnson noted he was close to returning to action late in the season. Doing so would likely have jeopardized his chance at an injury waiver, but it crossed his mind.
“I thought I was going to come back in February, but it was best for the team to compete without me,” Johnson said. “I warmed up for the Iowa game because I was feeling better.”
The injury waiver process was a difficult one. Johnson had no inclination of what his fate would be. He waited just like everyone else did before the waiver was officially approved in April.
“There was nothing to the process but waiting. It was a long process. Once I got it, the weight was pulled off my shoulder,” said Johnson, who said Woodson joked with him about a potential transfer before telling him he got the medical waiver.
WOODSON KNEE
Woodson had knee replacement surgery in April, and so far he feels like a new man.
“I’m so blessed to even be standing here. I went through a tough time,” said Woodson, who had some initial complications from the surgery but is 100% now.
Woodson took a mild shot at those who criticized the third-year coach for having surgery at the height of the transfer portal churn.
“I was still working, guys. When you thought, ‘Why am I having knee surgery during recruiting time?’ I had no choice. I put it off all these years and struggled to get around. I feel like a new man,” Woodson said.
WILLIAMS INJURY
Allen noted it’s possible quarterback Devin Williams II could be back by mid-season, but the knee injury he suffered in the 2022 season finale against Purdue was very severe.
“He’s such a great worker and so disciplined to the process. It was more extensive than the typical ACL,” Allen said. “It was the ACL and more, but it was a bit cleaner than they thought, which created the optimistic timetable he could be back by mid-season.”
Allen noted there is nothing new on who will be starting at quarterback in 2023. Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby are the prime candidates.
“We need two more months in the summer and fall camp will be the deciding factor,” Allen said.
IU FOOTBALL TIMES
Indiana and the Big Ten announced kickoff times for some of the Hoosiers’ early season football games.
Indiana will open the season with a game against Big Ten champion Ohio State. It will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 and be televised on CBS, one of the Big Ten’s new broadcast partners.
Indiana hosts Indiana State on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 or 8 p.m. The Hoosiers game against Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium will kickoff at noon on Sept. 16
Indiana’s home kickoff against Rutgers on Oct. 21 will be at noon.